2 Maple Grove real estate agents earn designation for performance

Jarrod Peterson and Lynn Chheang, both with Edina Realty’s Maple Grove Office have earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties.
Peterson and Chheang join an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the uppertier market.
“Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “The CLHMS seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional.”
The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Peterson and Chheang with the knowledge and tools to better serve clients. The designation provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level.
“Only a handful of agents in MN possess this designation, so it is another way to distinguish our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Peterson.
Chheang added, “The tools that we get access to including the databases for additional digital marketing are like no others that exists locally. We are excited to offer this service to our clients.”
Peterson has been selling real estate since 2005 and specializes in the Maple Grove area. He also holds an MBA, and other industry designations of GRI, ABR, NHSS and is a National Relocation Specialist.
Chheang has been selling real estate since 2016 and specializes in the northwest suburbs and is heavily involved in investment properties. He also holds the GRI designation and is a sales leader within Edina Realty, the region’s largest real estate brokerage.
