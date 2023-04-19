On April 19, parents of students at Jackson Middle School and Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy were notified of an incident that evacuated both schools. The Anoka-Hennepin School District informed parents that all students and staff from both school are safe.

A message from the district stated: “Jackson Middle School and Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy were evacuated today as a precaution following the advice of law enforcement. This action was taken following a voicemail message sent to JMS which indicated that a bomb had been placed in the school. An immediate investigation could not determine the validity of the message and law enforcement is currently actively searching the building to determine if there is any threat to our school. The evacuation order and procedures are part of the school’s emergency procedures.”

