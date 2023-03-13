The field of possible candidates for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year honor has been narrowed to 33. An independent selection panel of 21 community leaders chose the semifinalists from an initial field of 132 candidates from across the state.
The list of semifinalists includes the following area school district teachers:
• Maple Grove Middle School seventh and eight grade Spanish teacher Jennifer Hairrell
• Jackson Middle School seventh to ninth grade setting III EBD (center-based) English teacher Lisa Neaderhiser
The panel will review the semifinalists’ portfolios again and review semifinalist video submissions in mid-March and will select about 10-12 finalists from among the group.
The current Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Sarah Lancaster, will announce her successor at the annual Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet, scheduled for May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
Education Minnesota, the statewide educators’ union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program. Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year Program also receives support from the following organizations: Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and Expedition Credit Union.
