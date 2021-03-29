The field of possible candidates for this year’s Minnesota Teacher of the Year award has been narrowed to 25, and two are from the Anoka-Hennepin School District.

The semifinalists from Anoka-Hennepin are Todd Hunter of Anoka High School and Jamie Weisz of Champlin Park High School. Hunter teaches science to grades 10-12, and Weisz teaches math to grades nine through 11.

A selection panel of 25 community leaders chose the semifinalists from an initial field of 75 candidates from across the state.

The panel will review the semifinalists’ portfolios again, along with semifinalist video submissions, in late March and will select up to 10 finalists from among the group.

The current Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Qorsho Hassan from Echo Park Elementary in District 196, will announce her successor at the Minnesota Teacher of the Year ceremony later this year.

Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year ceremony, originally scheduled for May 2 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, will be postponed until further notice.

Education Minnesota, the statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program. Candidates include prekindergarten through 12th-grade, early childhood family education and adult basic education teachers, from public or private schools.

