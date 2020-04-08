The Maple Grove City Council received an update on COVID-19 during its Monday, April 6, meeting. The council also heard about economic development resources available to those who are unemployed and businesses that may be struggling.
REMARKS FROM FIRE CHIEF
Chief Tim Bush presented the council with an update on COVID-19 in the city and how its adjusting how it does business.
He stated the city has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. He there are other cases out there, but there are not test-confirmed yet. He also mentioned there were no confirmed deaths in Maple Grove from COVID-19.
“We expect the number of cases, new cases, ICU cases, and unfortunately, fatalities to significantly increase in the next couple of weeks,” Bush said. “Best case scenario, we hope to have it pushed out to June, to flatten the curve.”
The city continues to limit contact with the public at city facilities and buildings. Staffing is working with social distancing. Work start times are being staggered as well.
Bush said the fire department is lucky during this storage of N95 masks. “Fortunately for Maple Grove when we purchased our air packs several years ago, we also purchased APR adapters,” he said. “What it does is it lets us convert our masks into a purifying respirator. Most people would refer to it as a gas mask. We’ve issued those to all of our patrol officers, so that have that.”
ECONOMIC RESOURCES
The council also heard from Economic Development Manager Brett Angell about resources for unemployed individuals and businesses within the city.
“COVID-19 is having a pretty negative impact on businesses,” he said.
Due to the executive order by Gov. Tim Walz, many businesses such as restaurants, bars and salons, have faced mandated closures.
“Based on the employment levels and our top industry, being retail and restaurant, having such a large presence in Maple Grove, the impacts are going to be pretty severe for the community,” he added. “Additionally manufacturers, although they aren’t talked about as much, they’re facing difficulties as well.”
Angell touched on the uncertain market conditions are making for a decrease in the commercial and industrial real estate markets. He said that it’s projected that once the market stabilizes, the return to pre-COVID-19 conditions could occur rather rapidly.
The city has created an area on its website that has resources for businesses. Under the “business” tab there is a page entitled “COVID-19 Business Resources.” There are links to information for employers and workers.
Those who are unemployed can find helpful resources with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Angell mentioned business loan programs available from the federal government (Small Business Administration) and DEED.
All of this information can be found on the city’s COVID-19 Business Resources page.
Councilor Judy Hanson said, “That was a lot of great information.”
