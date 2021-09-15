On Sept. 12, around 4:30 a.m., the Maple Grove Police Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on the 15500 block of County Road 81. The incident was called into police by a vehicle’s emergency assistance service.
Upon arrival, officers located a three-vehicle crash. A 67-year-old female driver was declared deceased at the scene. A 31-year-old male driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 21-year-old female drive was transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The 21-year-old driver was later arrested and booked at the Maple Grove Detention Facility on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation. She has not been formally charged as of yet.
County Road 81 was closed for a period of time during the incident.
The case remains under active investigation. Factors contributing to the crash will be determined through the investigation.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased individual along with the cause and manner of death.
The Maple Grove Police Department is being assisted by Maple Grove Fire Rescue, Dayton Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol crash reconstruction specialists, and North Ambulance.
