The critical and commercial reactions to Johnny Cash’s iconic 1968 live recording, At Folsom Prison, are well documented – a No. 1 smash that catapulted Cash to crossover stardom and cemented his reputation as an artist who didn’t play by the conventional rules. But the behind-the-scenes tales of that fateful day, Jan. 13, 1968, when Cash and his entourage put on two shows for the inmates of California’s Folsom Prison remain filled with facts and folklore. People can experience the show at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, 24 and 30, located at the Le Musique Room, St. Michael.

Dubbed “a full contact immersive tribute drama,” Folsom Prison Experience is a musical that merges live concert, stage drama, and audience participation theater as it recreates one of the most important days in Johnny Cash’s storied musical career. At the center of the production is Church of Cash, the award-winning Johnny Cash tribute show featuring Jay Ernest as the Man in Black. In fact, Folsom Prison Experience was written by Ernest and his friend/collaborator Tom Pickard.

