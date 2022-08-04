The critical and commercial reactions to Johnny Cash’s iconic 1968 live recording, At Folsom Prison, are well documented – a No. 1 smash that catapulted Cash to crossover stardom and cemented his reputation as an artist who didn’t play by the conventional rules. But the behind-the-scenes tales of that fateful day, Jan. 13, 1968, when Cash and his entourage put on two shows for the inmates of California’s Folsom Prison remain filled with facts and folklore. People can experience the show at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17, 24 and 30, located at the Le Musique Room, St. Michael.
Dubbed “a full contact immersive tribute drama,” Folsom Prison Experience is a musical that merges live concert, stage drama, and audience participation theater as it recreates one of the most important days in Johnny Cash’s storied musical career. At the center of the production is Church of Cash, the award-winning Johnny Cash tribute show featuring Jay Ernest as the Man in Black. In fact, Folsom Prison Experience was written by Ernest and his friend/collaborator Tom Pickard.
Audiences are encouraged to become a part of the production. They can wear their best prison inmate attire and consider themselves that same captive crowd that cheered during Cash’s 1968 concert. This is an immersive musical theatre experience where the guards, the Warden and maybe even Johnny Cash will have some words with you.
For Ernest, working on making Folsom Prison Experience a reality is a personal and professional milestone. “I have spent years studying the history and music of Johnny Cash,” he says. “It is a great honor to bring to life that day in Folsom Prison to fans of theater and Johnny Cash alike.”
Folsom Prison Experience stars Jay Ernest as Johnny Cash and features the band members of Church of Cash playing members of Cash’s band on that immortal day: Tony Wirth on bass is Marshall Grant, “Jumpin’” Jack Mansk on electric guitar is Luther Perkins, and Jonathan TeBeest on drums is W.S. Holland. Folsom Prison Experience is directed by Stephanie Long with Pickard as technical director.
Rounding out the cast of Folsom Prison Experience is Gracie Anderson as June Carter, Dan Hopman as The Warden, Ryan Maddux as Emcee Hugh Cherry, and Bronson Bergson as Glen Shirley/Carl Perkins. Also, the cast includes a dozen more actors playing the parts of prison guards and members of Hitchville playing the Statler Brothers.
