Filings opened on Aug. 2 for four seats on the Elk River Area School Board, and by the end of Aug. 3 three incumbents had filed as well as three newcomers.
Filings will close at 5 p.m. Aug. 16.
The seats open include Election District 1 and 2 as well as two at-large seats. Those seats are currently held by Kim Michels, Shane Steinbrecher, Tony Walter and Sara Weis.
Michels, Steinbrecher and Weis have filed for reelection.
Steinbrecher is seeking the Election District 1 seat, Mindy Freiberg has also filed for Election District 1; Michels is seeking an at-large seat; Weis is seeking the Election District 2 seat.
J. Brian Calva, John Anderson and Crissy Uttech have filed for at-large seats.
A candidate for the Election District 1 seat must reside within Election District 1 in Independent School District 728 as described below:
•City of Elk River – Ward 1 (Sherburne County)
•City of Elk River – Ward 2 (Sherburne County)
•City of Elk River – Ward 3 (Sherburne County)
•Big Lake Township - P1 (Sherburne County)
•City of Zimmerman - P1/P2 (Sherburne County)
•Livonia Township - P1/P2/P3 (Sherburne County)
•Orrock Township (Sherburne County)
•Baldwin Township - P2 (Sherburne County)
•City of Nowthen - P1 (Anoka County)
•City of Ramsey – W2 P1 (Anoka County)
•City of Ramsey - W2 P2 (Anoka County)
•City of St. Francis (Anoka County)
•Stanford Township (Isanti County)
A candidate for Election District 2 must reside within:
•City of Elk River – Ward 4 (Sherburne County)
•City of Otsego 1A (Wright County)
•City of Otsego 2A (Wright County)
•City of Otsego 3B (Wright County)
• City of Otsego 4B (Wright County)
•City of Albertville 2A (Wright County)
•City of St. Michael P2 (Wright County)
•City of St. Michael P4 (Wright County)
•City of Dayton (Wright County)
•City of Dayton – P1 (Hennepin County)
•City of Dayton – P2 (Hennepin County)
•City of Rogers - P1 (Hennepin County)
•City of Rogers - P2 (Hennepin County)
•City of Rogers - P3 (Hennepin County)
Affidavits of candidacy are available from the school district clerk, 11500 193rd Ave., Elk River. The filing fee is $2. A candidate must be an eligible voter, 21 years of age or more on assuming office, a resident of the school district for 30 days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.
