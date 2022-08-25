Here are some local events happening throughout the northwest metro’s Three Rivers Park District locations in the coming weeks.
Free Family Fun Day: Monarchs
On Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Eastman Nature Center in Elm Creek Park Reserve, guests can meet and tag monarchs preparing for their 2,000-mile journey to Mexico. See them in different life stages and learn about tagging research. Search for caterpillars and other insects. This program is free and open to all ages. Drop in at any time. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Wellness Wednesday
Also at Eastman Nature Center Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., experience Wellness Wednesday. Research shows that spending just two hours in nature each week can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression as well as increase focus, connection, and joy. During this low-impact and entry-level program, guests will walk turf and paved trails. This program is free and no registration is required. Meet at the front door of Eastman Nature Center promptly at 9:30 a.m. rain or shine. All equipment and navigation are provided by staff. This program is free and open to ages 18 and older.
Coffee Roasting for Birds
On Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at Eastman Nature Center, discover how to use an air-pop popcorn maker at home to roast coffee beans. Search for birds that spend the winter where your coffee was grown and discuss how to have a positive impact on these migrators with your coffee habits. Bird-friendly coffee and coffee beans will be provided. Bring a mug, air-pop popcorn machine (limited quantity available to borrow), and metal bowl. Cost to attend and reservations are required. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This program is for ages 16 and older.
Weekend Bird Hike
Finally, Saturday, Sept. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Eastman Nature Center, join naturalists on a casual bird hike to look for birds that are common around the area. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair from the nature center. Identification by sight and call will be practiced. Drop-ins are welcome. This program, which is appropriate for beginner and intermediate birders, is free and open to all ages. Children 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
