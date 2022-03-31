The finalists for the second annual “Escape the Vape” video contest have been announced. They include Chelsea Onyiego and Adalyn Livieri, both seventh graders at Rogers Middle School, for their video “Be Vape Free.”
“Escape the Vape” is a vaping and e-cigarette prevention video contest for Minnesota youth, hosted by CCF Advertising and the Minnesota Department of Health. The objective is to get students across the state to inform their peers about the dangers of vaping. This year’s contest drew 237 entries from across Minnesota and a few out of state (138 middle school entries and 99 high school entries).
Of the more than 2 million U.S. youth who vape, about one in four U.S. youth vape daily, according to the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey. One in five Minnesota high school students reported having vaped in the past 30 days.
“Even though it’s a short PSA video we hope it not only prevents people from starting but, encourages people who do vape to do their own research on why and how it can be harmful,” Livieri said.
Onyiego and Livieri decided to make their stop motion video “Be Vape Free” together at the encouragement of their health teacher. Teaming up together seemed like a no-brainer for the project as well as the concept of using stop-motion as a visual aid to get peoples’ attention.
“We think that people in the community should vote for our video because not only does a vote for our video help bring attention to the dangers of vaping but it also could help win an award for our school,” Onyiego said.
Onyiego and Livieri’s video, “Be Vape Free” can be found and voted for along with all other entries at bit.ly/3tBKlMp.
The public is invited to vote now through April 6. Winners will be announced April 7.
