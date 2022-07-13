Elk River Mayor John Dietz and the rest of the Elk River City Council posed for a picture with members of the state champion boys’ Elk River-STMA volleyball at the July 5 Elk River City Council meeting.
(Photos by Jim Boyle)
Senior captains Tyler Hague, Aiden Blaeser and Kyle Segner led their team to a state title last month. Hague unknowingly played with a broken wrist.
Elk River City Council Member Matt Westgaard (at left), the rest of the council and Mayor John Dietz congratulated the players.
The Elk River City Council and Mayor John Dietz proclaimed July 5 as Elk River-St. Michael-Albertville team Boys’ Volleyball Day at its regular meeting Tuesday, July 5.
The Elks captured the state championship last month.
Elks head coach Rick Michalak addressed the council, and the council presented gifts to the players and coaches.
“Thank you very much for letting us be here tonight,” Michalak told the council. “Last year [2020-21], we had a solid team. We ended up [finishing] seventh in state and this year, 2021-22, we ended up taking first place in state. We ended with a record of 13-2. Including tournaments, we were 19-5.
“We played well this year. We had a lot of wonderful guys working hard. Practices were at VandenBerge Middle School. We played one game at Elk River High School and we ended up playing two games at St. Michael-Albertville High School, which was neat.”
The Elks defeated Rogers, Minnetonka, Shakopee and Champlin Park to capture the 2022 Minnesota boys state volleyball championship. The Elks defeated Champlin Park 3-1 on June 16 in the championship match.
Elk River’s Tyler Hague said it means a lot to be recognized by the Elk River city council.
“When I joined this activity, I wasn’t expecting all of this camaraderie and to get this far for me personally,” Hague said. “I started out on square one, didn’t know where I was going. I’ve been having a blast. It’s cool to see how far we’ve come as a team.”
