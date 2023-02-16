A woman charged in a fatal drunk driving incident in Dayton in September 2021 has amended her plea.

April O’Leary, 22 of Otsego, amended her not guilty plea to six charges against her on Feb. 7 in Hennepin County court. She pleaded guilty to two counts — criminal vehicular homicide-operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and criminal vehicular operation- great bodily harm (gross negligence).

