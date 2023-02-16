A woman charged in a fatal drunk driving incident in Dayton in September 2021 has amended her plea.
April O’Leary, 22 of Otsego, amended her not guilty plea to six charges against her on Feb. 7 in Hennepin County court. She pleaded guilty to two counts — criminal vehicular homicide-operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and criminal vehicular operation- great bodily harm (gross negligence).
According to the criminal complaint, around 4:30 a.m., Sept. 12, the Maple Grove Police Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles on the 15500 block of County Road 81. Responding officers arrived and found two vehicles in the roadway, both with severe front-end damage, and a third vehicle in the ditch with extensive front-end and driver-side damage.
The complaint also stated that O’Leary’s vehicle, a Volvo, was one of those in the roadway. The driver of a Jeep was pinned in the seat with injuries to his leg. O’Leary was not injured in the accident.
“The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota Sienna, victim one, was deceased when officers arrived, and was pinned inside the badly damaged vehicle,” the complaint said.
Phousalinh Khounpanya, 67, of Dayton died in the crash from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The complaint said that at the scene, O’Leary had a preliminary breath test showing an alcohol concentration of 0.19.
“The Minnesota State Patrol conducted crash reconstruction and performed crash data analysis using modules from two of the involved vehicles (the Volvo and the Sienna),” the complaint said. “Based on that analysis, the State Patrol estimated that [O’Leary] was driving westbound on County Road 81 at 124 miles per hour in the seconds before the collision. The speed limit on the roadway was 55 miles per hour. [O’Leary] rear-ended the Jeep, which was also driving westbound. After victim two was rear-ended, his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck the Toyota Sienna. The impact caused the Toyota to veer off and roll over into the ditch. [O’Leary’s] vehicle struck the Jeep a second time as both vehicles came to a final rest on the roadway.”
O’Leary is scheduled to be sentenced April 10. She could face up to 15 years in jail and a $30,000 fine if convicted on both counts.
