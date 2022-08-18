Director of Crow River Senior Center retiring

(Submitted photo)

Director of the Crow River Senior Center Vonnie Waters is retiring and will have a retirement party open to the public from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the St. Michael City Hall Council Chambers.

After nine years as the Director of the Crow River Senior Center, Vonnie Waters is retiring. A celebration party for her retirement will be Monday, Aug. 22, from 1-3 p.m. at the St. Michael City Hall Council Chambers.

A short program will start at 2 p.m. The open house to honor Waters’ retirement is open to the community, hosted by the Crow River Senior Center Advisory Board.

Tags

Load comments