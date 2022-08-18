Director of Crow River Senior Center retiring

After nine years as the Director of the Crow River Senior Center, Vonnie Waters is retiring. A celebration party for her retirement will be Monday, Aug. 22, from 1-3 p.m. at the St. Michael City Hall Council Chambers.
A short program will start at 2 p.m. The open house to honor Waters’ retirement is open to the community, hosted by the Crow River Senior Center Advisory Board.
Waters’ journey as director of the Crow River Senior Center started on Thanksgiving in 2013. As the director, she worked with the cities of St. Michael, Albertville and Hanover to run programs, services and social activities for seniors.
“My focus was to find meaningful employment with a purpose for helping people,” Waters said. “Finding that close to home was a bonus. Several encouraged me to apply for the senior center director position as current director was retiring. They thought I would be a good fit for the job and that I should put my hat in the ring. Never did imagine what the adventure would bring.”
No day was the same for Waters with to-do lists that would always be changing.
“The amazing people whom I have met over the years have made an imprint on my heart forever,” Waters said. “Some are still among us, and others are watching over us.”
Her main plans for retirement are to relax and watch her health and enjoy time with her family. She had a lot of help choosing those goals for retirement.
“Many of the seniors ask me, ‘what are your plans for retirement,’” she said. “My reply is ‘You are the experts, what advice do you have for me?’ I have received a lot of advice. My family and health are my priority. The rest will fall into place along the way.”
Waters will be missed by those who worked with, including the center’s Chief Executive Officer Deb Taylor.
“During her time, her compassion for older adults provided the basis of her work,” Taylor said.
To find out more about the Crow River Senior Center go to bit.ly/3BXUg3l to find newsletters, events and more.
“I wish to express my deepest gratitude to all who have supported me during this journey, especially my family,” Waters said. “It has been one heck of an adventure.”
