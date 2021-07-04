Delano Senior Center Activities for July 1 - 9
The Delano Senior Center activities are listed below. The Senior Center is located at 234 Second St. N. in Delano. Phone: 763-972-0574. E-mail: senior@delano.mn.us. Website: delanoseniorcenter.com. Director: Nick Neaton. Assistant: Linda Van Lith. The Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..The coffee pot is always on and area Seniors are invited to drop in.
Trailblazer Transit public transportation is available for your transportation needs. They can be reached at 1-888-743-3828 or 320-864-1000.
The Hennepin County Lunch Bus will be available to bring residents of Maple Plain, Loretto and Independence to the Senior Center for lunch July 1, July 7, July 9, July 12, July 15, July 20, July 23, July 26, July 28 and July 30. Cost is $2 per round trip.
Thursday, July 1
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
9 a.m. Fireside Chat with Delano Mayor Dale Graunke
6:30 p.m. Cribbage Tournament.
Friday, July 2
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Monday, July 5
Senior Center closed for Independence Day
Tuesday, Jul 6
9 a.m. Waconia Day Trip
9 :30 a.m. Tai Chi
1 p.m. Movie, “Mr. Church”
1 p.m. Bridge
Wednesday, July 7
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM or in person
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
11:40 a.m. to noon. Eye glasses adjustment//small repair clinic
1 p.m. Cards - 500 and bridge
1 p.m. Mahjong
Thursday, July 8
9 a.m. to noon. Knitters and crocheters
12:30 p.m. “Wills versus Trusts” presentation by Jeff Litfin of Generations Legal Services
Friday, July 9
9:15 a.m. Chair Yoga via ZOOM
11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Exercise
12:40 p.m. Bingo
Delano Senior Center Menus for July 1 - 9
The Delano Senior Dining Program is open Monday – Friday to serve low-cost, nutritious meals at noon. The dining site serves seniors age 60 and over. Meals on Wheels are available to homebound seniors through Catholic Charities Senior Dining. Call 763-972-0574. Noon Lunch Program - Congregate meals are provided by Brickside Grille & Tap, Mario’s and South Fork BBQ, Dave’s Town Club, Pig on the Porch, and Coborn’s. Meal cost is $4.50 per meal, and you must register by 1 p.m. the previous day. If you have any questions, please call 763-972-0574.
Thursday, July 1 - Five cheese Penne pasta with mushrooms and bacon, carrot cake.
Friday, July 2 - Chicken salad croissants, french friea, fruit.
Monday, July 5- Senior Center closed for Independence Day.
Tueasday, July 6 - Pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, frozen Oreo dessert.
Wednesday, July 7 - Lasagna, cheese filled breadstick, California Blend Veggies. .
Thursday, July 8 - BBQ pulled pork, mac and cheese, apple dumplings / ice cream.
Friday, July 9 - Tater Tot hotdish, coleslaw, fruit.
