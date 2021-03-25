The Delano-Rockford boys and girls hockey teams had mixed results in the Section 2A playoffs last week. The girls lost 3-2 in double overtime to New Ulm in the semifinals and the boys will play for a trip to a third straight state tournament.
Both teams earned No. 2 section seeds. The boys opened with a 6-0 win over No. 7 Robbinsdale Armstrong-Cooper when allowing only six shots on net on March 18.
In the semifinals D-R defeated No. 6 Orono 4-1 on March 20, advancing to the title game at No. 1 seed Breck, played Wednesday of this week after this issue went to press.
Junior center Jesse Peterson powered the offense with five points on four goals and one assist. He scored twice in the first period, one being when the team was shorthanded.
Peterson added two more goals in the second period, one on a powerplay. Trevor Oja and Colin Pettit also scored in the period. Gunnar Paulson had three assists and goalie Thomas Huotari made six saves in the shutout.
Against Orono Brad Pinoniemi and Pettit scored first-period goals and Paulson netted two second-period goals. The defense took over, limiting Orono to just two shots on net in the third period. Delano-Rockford held a 28-18 edge in shots on goal. Huotari made 17 saves.
Delano-Rockford killed off all seven minutes in penalties. The team improved to 13-6-1.
Breck has lost just once in the last 11 games and Delano-Rockford is 10-1-1 in the last 12 games. Breck, (15-5) edged D-R 4-3 early in the season.
The State Class A tournament starts Tuesday, March 30, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul with games at 11 a.m. and 1, 6 and 8 p.m. Semifinals are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, April 2, with title game at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
Girls hockey
Delano-Rockford girls hockey team had a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed, opening at home against No. 3 New Ulm on March 18.
The teams battled to a 2-2 tie going into the first overtime. The best chance at victory came in the first overtime when Delano-Rockford outshot New Ulm 10-5. D-R held a 23-21 edge in shots on net in the game.
Kali Schmidt netted both goals and Mary Beth Kovisto had two assists. Goalie Kala Simonson, a ninth-grader, had 17 saves.
“I was proud of how the girls battled back,” said coach Jackie Johnson. “To have an eighth- grader in Kali Schmidt get both of our goals, how awesome is that? The ending wasn’t how we pictured. We had six eighth-graders on varsity this year, so our future is bright.”
Two eighth graders led the team in points. Kendall Hassler had 11 goals and four assists for 15 points and Schmidt had 10 goals and four assists for 14 points.
“There were definitely challenges from the season due to Covid,” added Johnson. “All the rules and quarantine were definitely different. “But honestly, we adopted pretty well and we’re thankful we were able to just play.”
The team finished with an 8-11 record. Mound Westonka defeated New Ulm 8-2 in the section title game.
