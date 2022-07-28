Dayton welcomes first full-time fire chief

Since the Dayton Fire Department was created in 1962, there has never been a full-time employee.
But that has changed with the hiring of Dayton Fire Chief Gary Hendrickson, who officially started with the department as its first full-time employee June 21. He was hired as the city’s fire chief and fire marshal.
“It’s fun,” he said of his new role. “Lots of work to do. I am taking a look at the budget, capital improvement stuff, and just the growing needs of a growing community and the complexities that are associated with that.”
Hendrickson comes to the city with over 25 years of firefighting experience.
His firefighting career has taken him along two paths, which began in 1995.
“I decided to just, like you see the signs outside around city asking for firefighters, the city of Plymouth had an advertisement for a position and I was at a point in my life where I felt I really didn’t know what I wanted to do and I thought it was something I might to do,” he said.
He applied and was with the Plymouth Fire Department part-time from 1995 to 2013. During this time, he also worked part-time with the Brooklyn Park Fire Department for 12 years.
“I started full-time in public safety in 2003,” he said. “I started working for Homeland Security and Emergency Management. There, I was the emergency response asset coordinator.”
In that position, he helped the state manage emergency response assets including chemical assessment teams, bomb squads and Minnesota Task Force 1. He worked there for 5.5 years.
After that, he worked as the assistant director of emergency management for the University of Minnesota for just over three years. In that role, he oversaw and assisted campuses with their emergency management plans.
“One of my first responsibilities as assistant director at the U of M was to come up with, at that time, an emergency operations plan for TCF Bank Stadium, now Huntington Bank Stadium,” he said.
He served as the second full-time fire chief for the city of Willmar for 2.5 years before his wife asked to move back to the metro area.
“We were always coming back to the metro,” he said. “I grew up in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center. I graduated from Park Center long ago in 1988.”
In 2015, Hendrickson and his family moved to Plymouth and began working with the Brooklyn Center Fire Department that May. He was Brooklyn Center’s first deputy fire chief in a full-time capacity.
He worked with Brooklyn Center until the position in Dayton became available.
“I saw this as a very exciting opportunity,” Hendrickson said of the Dayton position. “The city is growing and to be able to take the organization to the next level and also be able to provide a different level of customer service from the fire department to the community.”
He said the city has seen the number of emergency calls has increased by 40% between January and June this year. He added the department is anticipating receiving over 450 calls this year, but could exceed that number.
Hendrickson noted that the city’s fire departments are in the northern portion of the city, but most of the new residential growth is in the southern portion. “We want to make sure we are able to service the community to the south,” he said. “But that brings in various different problems as well. We need to build a fire station to the south, potentially in the future. We can build a station, but that doesn’t mean we can necessarily fill it.”
He said from a paid-on-call model, which is what the other firefighters serving Dayton are, that is challenging for him to recruit and retain firefighters. “As call volumes go up, the ability for that work-life balance becomes a challenge for those members of the organization,” he said.
He said he believes members’ family life comes first, then career and then the fire department. He is looking into ways to make that “less burdensome.”
The department currently has 26 firefighters, but Hendrickson said he is always looking for new firefighters. Anyone interested can go to the city’s website at cityofdaytonmn.com and search for “fire” under “departments” to learn more.
He is also hoping for community input. “I am looking for, the city is looking for, what is the level of service they want from the fire department,” Hendrickson said. “That’s something I want to hear from the community, because right now we’re challenged with that.”
He plans to host some community events in the future to hear more from the community about how it wants service to be provided by the fire department.
“The fire service is built on tradition,” he said. “And to be to first full-time chief within the organization is truly an honor. It’s a big responsibility. We respond to high-consequence events and we need to be able to make sure that we are trained appropriately so that the firefighters that work with me have the ability to go home the same way they came.”
He said the good working team in the Dayton Fire Department is a big advantage. He said this is due to past and current firefighters and leadership that preceded him.
