Dayton welcomes first full-time fire chief

Gary Hendrickson is the new fire chief in the city of Dayton. He is also the department’s first full-time employee.

Since the Dayton Fire Department was created in 1962, there has never been a full-time employee.

But that has changed with the hiring of Dayton Fire Chief Gary Hendrickson, who officially started with the department as its first full-time employee June 21. He was hired as the city’s fire chief and fire marshal.

