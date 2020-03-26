Dayton Mayor Tim McNeil declared an emergency city council meeting March 19 to vote on emergency powers regarding the COVID-19 virus and a resolution declaring a local emergency which passed unanimously.
“With the local emergency for COVID-19, we’re given the authority to be able to go up to state and federal levels and also collect finances at the end of this for any purchases or anything if a declaration is hit,” Dayton Police Chief Paul Enga said. “The mayor has the authority to declare an emergency and the city council has to approve it within three days.”
McNeil said he wanted to reiterate and emphasize that whatever authorities the council was giving to staff, it is up to the council to set priorities and direction and decide whether or not to grant authorities. Also, the resolution is based upon what staff and first responders think are prudent and appropriate.
“I just want to make sure that we’re only going to use those authorities that are absolutely necessary due to whatever the situation is at that time,” Councilor Dennis Fisher said.
The emergency declaration authorizes the city to enter into contract and perform other duties without following many of the time consuming legal procedures normally required. These include:
• Arranging for the performance of public work
• Contracting
• Incurring obligations
• Employee temporary workers
• Renting equipment
• Purchasing supplies and materials
• Complying with limitations on tax levies
• Appropriating and expending public funds, including publication of ordinances and resolutions, advertisement for bids, provisions of civil service laws and rules, competitive bidding, and budget requirement
CITY RESPONSE PLAN
Dayton City Administrator Tina Goodroad thanked her staff for preparing the response plan due to the COVID-19 crisis identifying four phases with phase one procedures of needed equipment and to prioritize the work of employees.
“Obviously, our number one priority is police and fire,” Goodroad said. “We have to protect these individuals and we need to insure that they’re able to keep operating. Both (Fire) Chief Mickelson and Chief Enga have communicated with the council on some of the changes to how they are operating.”
Goodroad said public works also has several high priority areas including street, sewer and water operations.
Phase two is more about the spreading of CODIV-19.
“The biggest element of phase two that we would like to implement is the public closure of the buildings. So that we don’t have public coming into our public buildings. We will still remain open. This is not suggested as a shut down, but we stop having the public come into our building,” Goodroad said. “So, we are putting in place measures to be able to do all of the building permits via email. We are putting procedures in place to still be able to collect the mail, how utility billing can still be handled and how people can still make their payments.”
According to Goodroad, phase three is a more detailed response for the city to prepare if it came to a full shut down which would mean a full time staff not coming to work if Governor Walz declared a state wide shut down.
“We would have as many people in who can continue to work to keep operations going and be able to that remotely,” Goodroad said.
Goodroad said they worked their department heads and staff regarding the closure of schools and daycare.
“Those folks have been equipped to be able to work from home should their daycare close,” Goodroad said.
“Employees who are sick should stay at home and can utilize their sick leave.”
PUBLIC CLOSURE NOTICE
The following is a public notice from the city: “In an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19, effective March 23, and continuing through April 5, all city facilities will close to the public. This includes City Hall, Public Works and Police Department, Fire Stations 1 and 2, and the Activity Center. Any extension will be communicated. City staff will continue to work in all facilities in a limited capacity to provide essential city services. You are encouraged to connect with city staff through the city website, by phone and by email. Contact information for each department can be found on the website at cityofdaytonmn.com. If you have business that is time-sensitive and must be conducted in person, call (763-427-4589) to make an appointment. City staff will do their best to accommodate your request.”
IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS
The following are important phone numbers for residents:
City Hall: 763-427-4589.
Police Department (Admin.): 763-427-2017.
Emergencies call: 911 Hennepin County Dispatch: 952-258-5321.
Chief of Police: Paul Enga at 763-427-2017 ext. 114 or penga@daytonpolice.org.
City Clerk: Amy Benting at 763-421-1791 or abenting@cityofdaytonmn.com.
City Administrator: Tina Goodroad-763-421-3487 or tgoodroad@cityofdaytonmn.com.
City Planner: Alec Henderson at 763-712-3221or ahenderson@cityofdaytonmn.com.
To Pay Utility Bills: Mail, use drop box outside of City Hall and or pay on-line.
Utility Billing Questions, Brandi Szenay at 763-323-4003 or bszenay@cityofdaytonmn.com.
• To Pay Utility Bills: Mail, use drop box outside of City Hall and or pay on-line. Public Works Maintenance – 763-427-3224 or kmontgomery@cityofdaytonmn.com Public Works Director- Marty Farrell- 612-751-8847 or mfarrell@cityofdaytonmn.com.
Activity Center Coordinator: Teresa Schmiedlin at 763-428-4692 or activitycenter@cityofdaytonmn.com.
City Engineer: Jason Quisberg at 612-384-5379 or jquisberg@wenck.com.
Building Inspections including scheduling an inspection call Metro West Inspections at 763-479-1720.
The city has been working with local, county, and state partners to help protect the health and wellness of both the community and employees during the rapidly changing coronavirus outbreak. As transmission has changed in Minnesota from travel-related to community spread, the city is making these changes while still ensuring it can provide essential services to residents. Please stay tuned to the city’s website for further updates.
