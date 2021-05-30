Exciting News! The Crow River Senior Center will be opening on June 1 for in-person card games! Check out the June activity calendar on our website or at the senior center for all revisions! There will be no tournaments; just come in and play for fun. Please refer to our website www.mnseniorcenters.org or inquire at the center 763-497-8900 for the full detail on resuming card playing. Stop by and pick up a newsletter.
It all starts June 1; Social Bridge Tuesday, June 1 at 1:30 p.m., Hand and Foot Wednesday, June 2 at 9:30 a.m., Cribbage Friday, June 4 at 9:00 a.m., and 500 Friday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Parking Lot Bingo is back! Thursday, June 3 at 9:30 a.m. We do ask that you call and make a reservation due to limited space and setup.
LUNCH pick-up curbside at the center on Thursdays is available in June.
Meals are $4.50 per meal. Please call the center for more detail.
MEALS-ON-WHEELS DELIVERED TO OUR SENIORS. If you or someone you know is over 60 and needs a fresh meal, please call 763-497-8936 to sign up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Our dedicated volunteers deliver meals Tuesday through Friday, covering the Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael area. Volunteer drivers are always needed. Call 763-497-8900 today if you can volunteer to help.
HOME PROGRAM is a great program available at our center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. If you are not signed up, please contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 with any questions.
TECH Help through the HOME Program at our Senior Center location. If you need, Tech help no matter how big or how small the need. Please give us a call to schedule a one-on-one appointment at 763-497-8900.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are facing. There is help available through our senior center.
Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, or email at b.allard@seniorcommunity.org “Funded by the Central MN Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act Program.”
For more senior center information, visit our website at www.mnseniorcenters.org
The Senior Center is closed on Monday, May 31 to observe the Memorial Day holiday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.