Filing for candidates running in the 2022 General Election for city council and school board positions starts Aug. 2 and ends Aug. 16, at 5 p.m.

Candidates must file with the city where they are running for election. Candidates must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office and must have been a resident of the city or school district from which the candidate seeks election for 30 days before the election.

