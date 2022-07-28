Filing for candidates running in the 2022 General Election for city council and school board positions starts Aug. 2 and ends Aug. 16, at 5 p.m.
Candidates must file with the city where they are running for election. Candidates must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office and must have been a resident of the city or school district from which the candidate seeks election for 30 days before the election.
The Albertville City Council will have the positions of mayor with a two-year term and two city council members for four-year terms.
Candidacy can be filed through the city clerk. Filing fee is $15.
Corcoran City Council
Filing for the Corcoran City Council’s two council member positions with four-year terms. There is also one special election for a council member position with a four-year term through 2024 and a mayor position with a two-year term included on the ballot.
Those filing must do it in person at the Corcoran City Hall with the city clerk. The filing fee is $10.
Medina City Council
The Medina City Council ballot will have the mayor (two-year term) and two council members (four-year terms).
Filing needs to be handed into the city clerk with a $2 filing fee, at City Hall.
Rockford City Council
Filing for the Rockford City Council includes two council member positions for four-year terms and once special election for one city council member position for a two-year term. Candidate’s filings will be accepted at city hall.
There is a $2 filing fee.
St. Michael City Council
The St. Michael City Council will have the positions of mayor and two council members on th ballot.
Filing can be done through the city clerk at City Hall.
The fee is $15.
Elk River School Board
Filing for the Elk River/Rogers School Board includes two seats at large. Filing may be done online at bit.ly/3zkjCXB or in person at the School District Clerk at the School District Office, 11500 193rd Avenue NW, Elk River.
This year, candidate filing may be done electronically. If a candidate wishes to file electronically, they must submit their filing fee electronically and email the completed and notarized Affidavit of Candidacy to londa.chambers@isd728.org.
Both in-person and electronic filing has a $2 filing fee.
St. Michael- Albertville School Board
The St. Michael- Albertville School Board will have three school board members for four-year terms on the ballot.
Those who wish to file must do so at the office of the school district clerk at the school district office. The fee for filing is $2.
