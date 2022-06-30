With the he Primary Election coming up Aug. 9 and the General Election Nov. 8., four Crow River News elected officials were contacted and asked about their term and plans for this election season. Following is their responses.
Have there been any highlights from this term?
Supporting our veterans remains a top priority of mine, and this term, I was proud to have supported legislation to secure the funding necessary to complete three new Veterans’ homes. Additionally, our local farmers have been hit hard by the alternating floods and droughts, and to address this, it was a privilege to see the passage of significant drought relief legislation. I know this will offer great support for current drought relief along with key resources to prepare for future threats. I was also pleased to see the extra money we put in place to match the dollars coming from the federal government for broadband expansion and completion in many areas throughout the state, including in the Wright County area. This was especially a big request from many of our school districts, libraries, township, and city offices, plus, for those who were mandated to stay at home during the COVID government lockdown. Quality broadband access became a necessary part of doing business as well as completing business with companies who tried to keep going during the shutdown. - Sen. Bruce Anderson (29, R)
Harvesting, data mining, profile building and sharing of our private digital data is a multi-billion dollar industry. As a cyber security professional in my private-sector job, one item I’ve been working to champion my entire time in office is increasing rights and ownership around our digital data. I was co-author of the Student Data Privacy Act which passed this session and signed into law to strengthen parental rights surrounding their children’s private data, increasing protections and placing limits on how the private data can be accessed and used. - Rep. Eric Lucero (30B, R)
The legislative highlight for me this term was passing the bill to stop a double-digit tax increase on businesses by repaying the state’s debt in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and getting the Frontline Worker bonuses out as part of this package. Businesses, which were closed down during the government shutdown and forced to lay off employees, were faced with enormous tax increases to replenish the UI Trust Fund. I introduced the first bill to repay the UI Trust Fund using the state’s federal COVID money in April of 2021, but no action was taken. Although it didn’t pass until near the end of the session, businesses’ UI taxes were either recalculated or they will be credited for any overpayment. I was also happy to continue to serve as the House Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Civility Caucus, which works to build trust between the parties and between members of the House and Senate. - Rep. Kristin Robbins (34A, R)
There were a lot of highlights and a lot of lowlights. I would say one of the main highlights was we passed a really good veterans bill that helps veterans all over the state of Minnesota including veterans that served in post 9/11 veterans who will get a bonus in their service to our nation. We also allocated funds to veterans homelessness in the state and we’re funding three veterans homes that are being built and will be operating at the end of the year for veterans within Minnesota. - Rep. Joe McDonald (29A, R)
Has there been anything that you wish was accomplished that wasn’t?
With our state’s massive budget surplus, I fought hard for meaningful tax relief for hardworking Minnesotans, including the full repeal of the Social Security income tax. This is an issue I will continue to strongly advocate for. Our seniors should not be taxed twice on this important benefit. I will also continue to push for legislation to allow our military recruiters the opportunity to be at school job fairs and provide information on the military to young men and women. This will allow students to learn more about what the military – no matter the branch of service – and have that knowledge about what jobs are available and match up with the Private Workforce Center. - Anderson
The Legislature adjourned in late May as required by the Minnesota Constitution. While state government is fully funded and nothing “needed” to pass, there are several top priorities I was fighting for this session that frustratingly failed to come together, including: 1. Return the budget surplus by enacting deep, permanent tax cuts, including eliminating the tax on social security, keeping more money in the pockets of Minnesotans to combat the crippling price increases in this Biden-Walz economy seen in gas, groceries and other essentials. 2. Ensure public safety against the soaring crime wave under Gov. Walz and support our demoralized law enforcement professionals against those who seek to defund the police. 3. Protect medical freedom and individual choice against unnecessary government and employer mandates by enacting a vaccine recipient bill of rights and a prohibition on vaccine passports. 4. Fix the broken K-12 state funding formula to bring relief and funding equality to schools in our community. Despite the above not passing in the recently concluded session, I’m not giving up. I’m 100% committed to continuing the fight for the values and priorities of our great community in a special session or when the Legislature returns next year. - Lucero
I am disappointed we were not able to return the billions in the state surplus back to the taxpayers. Minnesota families are struggling to make ends meet and we should return the surplus to taxpayers through permanent tax cuts to help ease stress for families and seniors. I am hopeful we will be able to get this done next year. Of course, I was also frustrated that my bills (and others) that passed House and Senate Committees with strong bipartisan support were not able to be debated as stand-alone bills in each Chamber but were instead rolled up into Omnibus bills. I hope to work to reform our process so that we can have more votes on individual bills, which I think is in keeping with the Minnesota Constitution’s requirement for “single-subject” bills. -Robbins
I wish we could have accomplished a tax cut for the state of Minnesota for the families and businesses in our state and lowered the tax burden on our families since we had a $9 billion surplus it would have been nice to give it back in a meaningful and permanent tax cut, including the elimination of all social security tax. -McDonald
Are you planning on running again this election season, if you are, is there anything you hope to accomplish this coming term?
I am planning to run for re-election and have already filed my election application with Wright County. My continued focus will be on assisting and helping our military active and reserve personnel along with our veterans as they face some left-over concerns during their service to our country. Because I have a daughter who is disabled from birth with the diagnosis of cerebral palsy, I want to be of assistance in any way possible from the point of the State of Minnesota to assist and reach out and find opportunities to help those who work in this field of disabilities to support them financially. I am still concerned about the worker shortage here in the state especially as I speak to business owners throughout Wright County. - Anderson
It has been a privilege serving in the Minnesota House for the last eight years. This coming November I am running for the Minnesota Senate. -Lucero
I will be running in the new House District 37A, which includes western Maple Grove, Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Medina/Hamel and Maple Plain. I hope to get the bills discussed above passed and I also want to continue to work with my colleagues to increase penalties for crime and repeat offenders so we can again feel safe in our communities. I will also continue to work on K-3 Literacy, education reform, reducing energy costs and permanent tax reform. These policies are essential to help Minnesotans cope with rising prices, but are also critical to ensuring that our state is able to compete for talent and investment and have a prosperous future. - Robbins
This is my sixth term, 12 years, so I believe I will run again. There are several different goals that I would like to accomplish, but one of the things I’ve been working on over the past several years is to make Minnesota tax-wise competitive with surrounding states... I would also like to strengthen voter protection bills for Minnesotans, like voter ID. - McDonald
