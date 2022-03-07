The CROSS Services Empty Bowls fundraiser is back this year as “Empty Bowls: The Art of Giving.” The event invites the community to join CROSS Services for an evening of one-of-a-kind shopping, delicious food, and a fun activities for the whole family, all while helping their neighbors in need.
The event is Thursday, March 10, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at The Grove Church, 8585 Rice Lake Road, in Maple Grove.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children under 12, or $30 per family. Ticket price includes food and beverage tasting hosted by a number of area restaurants.
Pottery bowls are being donated by area high schools and private artists, and 100% of the proceeds for bowl purchases will go to support CROSS Services.
Claudia Forsberg of Claudsclay, a master potter from Madagascar, says she is thankful to partner with CROSS Services for Empty Bowls: The Art of Giving as a professional potter. She is donating her work for purchase, she adds, because she knows it is for a great cause.
New this year, CROSS Services has invited local artists to display their wares at the event. Artists will show a variety of offerings, from bath and body items to cleaning items, from clothing to jewelry, from organic baked goods to boutique items. Twenty percent of all purchases will be donated to CROSS Services.
Valerie Bruder, from Aster & Co. bath and body items said, “My desire to be a part of Empty Bowls stems from a desire to do something for our own community. Sometimes we get so busy in our day to day life, that we miss the chance to see the hurt and lack of within our own neighborhoods and community. This is such a great effort to be a part of.”
CROSS Services Executive Director Liz Johnson said, “We are excited to be back doing Empty Bowls again. It’s a fun opportunity for the professional potters in our community so show off their work, as well as for those dabbling in pottery to create for a good cause. We are also grateful to have Pamela Hanson on the planning team again this year. Pamela started the Maple Grove Empty Bowls for CROSS and has been a leader for this event for more than 15 years.”
CROSS Services provides emergency services —food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 14,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-four year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
