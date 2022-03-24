On March 10, CROSS Services held its “Empty Bowls: The Art of Giving” event. Potters, local artists, restaurants, event sponsors and members of the community all worked together to raise $18,940 for CROSS Services.
Around 275 area residents came out to buy one-of-a-kind pottery bowls, sample food and beverages from seven area restaurants, and peruse the wares of ten local artists and businesses.
More than 400 pottery bowls were donated by Jeannette Barreiro, Fired Up Studios, Claudia Forsberg, Rick Hultgren, Maple Grove High School, Osseo High School, Rum River Art Center and Beverly Snyder.
The Grove Church donated their space for the hosting of the event, 15 area businesses donated items for the silent auction, and music was provided by David Grams and Dave Geske.
21st Century Bank was the event’s top sponsor, with additional sponsorship provided by Ed’s Collision and Glass, B&D Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning, First Bank of Elk River, Maple Ridge Church, TJK Plumbing Inc. & Augie’s Drain Cleaning, Great River Energy and an additional fifteen supporting sponsors.
“As a sponsor, we were honored to support this year’s Empty Bowls event as they continue their important mission to bring awareness and funding for CROSS to continue their mission in the community,” said Kathi Stone, VP Compliance at 21st Century Bank. “Their mission aligns with ours in lending a hand with an array of services to those in need.”
The beauty of holding this event in March is that the money raised goes toward CROSS Services’ goal of raising $250,000 during Minnesota Foodshare Month. A portion of the money raised will be matched by Minnesota Foodshare, increasing the impact of everyone’s donation.
Even if people were not able to attend the Empty Bowls event, they can still help CROSS Services reach their goal by making a donation in the month of March. Donate online at CROSSservices.org, or mail a donation to CROSS Services, PO Box 574, Rogers, MN 55374.
CROSS Services Executive Director, Elizabeth Brown, said, “Empty Bowls takes place every March because it is MN Food Share Month. This Minnesota-wide event is coordinated by the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches and raises funds and food for more than 250 food programs. Food needs rise in the summer with kids being home from school, and at the same time, donations drop off in the summer months. MN Food Share Month and events like Empty Bowls help CROSS get ready to meet the increased need. Thank you for helping CROSS be ready to serve all year long by helping us during this fund and food drive from Feb. 28 through April 10.”
About CROSS Services
CROSS Services provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 14,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-four year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.