On July 1, 1977, CROSS Services was incorporated as a 501(c)3 non-profit with the state of Minnesota. A group of 14 churches got together to form a new social services agency that would address the needs of families living in northwestern Hennepin County.
In the early 1970s, food shelves sprang up throughout the Twin Cities metro area in order to address the needs of families living in poverty. One of these was CEAP (Community Emergency Assistance Program) in Brooklyn Center. CEAP served an enormous area, which included Maple Grove, Rogers, and the surrounding communities. By 1976, it was clear that this area was too large for a single agency to serve and, moreover, CEAP was too far for many families to travel from the area.
The solution? CROSS Services.
Over the past 45 years, CROSS Services has been housed in five locations, finally coming to rest at its current facility, which was built just for the agency. As the area has grown be leaps and bounds, CROSS Services has risen to the occasion again and again.
A 1978 Board of Directors meeting minutes states that in the month of April, 1978, the agency provided 28 families with food and had $145 in food donations. In April 2022, CROSS Services provided nearly 700 families with food and had $278,602 in food donations.
While CROSS Services may have started as a food shelf, the agency has always been about a whole lot more. From the beginning they also provided families with clothing and “other assistance” and as CROSS Services has grown, they have continued to add support programs designed to address a family’s immediate financial crisis and help them move toward greater stability in the long term.
The 2002 CROSS annual report states that the agency covered the cost of temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness, provided financial assistance to families, and school supplies and holiday toys to children, all of which are still provided by CROSS Services today.
Rogers Mayor Rick Ihli said, “The city of Rogers and surrounding area would be at a loss without the presence of CROSS Services in our community. The tremendous work they do helping out our neighbors and friends in their time of need is priceless. We are grateful to CROSS Services for their hard work and dedication to all in Rogers and the surrounding area.”
CROSS Services is does not do any of this on its own. They exist because of the partnerships, support, and generosity of thousands of people in the communities. From the first Board of Directors, faith communities, and volunteers all the way to the hundreds of volunteers and donors from faith communities, civic organizations, city governments, foundations, and beyond, CROSS Services has always belonged to the community it serves. CROSS Services is the people, reaching out to their neighbor so that everyone thrives together.
Executive Director, Elizabeth Brown, said, “I have only served at CROSS for nine and a half years, so clearly many leaders have come before me to bring CROSS to such an impactful place in our community. This is a place filled with people of vision and compassion. We continually have strategy meetings about how we can do more and how we can keep getting better at helping our neighbors. We have great respect and appreciation for all those who have sacrificed to bring us to 2022 and we are excited to see what the future brings for CROSS and our growing communities.”
To learn more about how to get involved at CROSS Services, visit CROSSservices.org
About CROSS Services
CROSS Services provides emergency services—food, clothing, housing assistance, and more—to people experiencing financial hardship. More than simply addressing immediate crises, CROSS is committed to working closely with families as they move toward long-term stability.
CROSS serves several communities in northwestern Hennepin County, and works collaboratively with other organizations to provide wrap-around support for families in need. Hundreds of volunteers give thousands of hours to make it possible for CROSS to serve more than 14,000 individuals annually.
An established non-profit with a forty-five year history of service in the community, CROSS Services responsibly stewards donations to maximize impact.
