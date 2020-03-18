We have compiled a list of what are restaurants are doing in the wake of the restaurant shut down during this COVID-19 outbreak. Look below and find a specific city and then restaurant. Please contact each individual restaurant for more details.

ALBERTVILLE

Caribou Coffee — Drive thru, carry out, order ahead still open.

CHAMPLIN

Caribou Coffee — Drive thru, carry out, order ahead still open.

MAPLE GROVE

Caribou Coffee — Drive thru, carry out, order ahead still open.

MEDINA

Caribou Coffee — Drive thru, carry out, order ahead still open.

OSSEO

Caribou Coffee — Drive thru, carry out, order ahead still open.

Dick’s Bar and Grill — Closed until Friday, March 27.

Duffy’s Bar and Grill — Open for take out only from 11 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Jimmy John’s — Delivery and curbside pick up

Lynde’s Restaurant — Take out and delivery (lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7:30 p.m.)

Olympia Cafe — Open for to go orders.

Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion — Closed until further notice. No food.

Red’s Savoy Pizza — Curbside pick up to go orders.

Reuan Thai Restaurant — Takeout orders accepted.

ROGERS

Caribou Coffee — Drive thru, carry out, order ahead still open.

- Please keep checking back as we get more information.

