Crow River area cities and organizations are posting COVID-19 related notices on their websites and Facebook pages. Following are notices as of 5 p.m., Monday, March 16.
ALBERTVILLE
On March 12, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Wright County, a person in their 80’s.
For the most update and accurate information, please go to the following resources:
Wright County Public Health: http://www.co.wright.mn.us/945/Coronavirus-COVID-19
Minnesota Department of Health: https://www.health.state.mn.us/disea…/coronavirus/index.html
Center for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
CORCORAN
The Parks and Trails Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. has been cancelled.
City Operations Update - COVID-19
The city of Corcoran is committed to providing high quality public services during this unprecedented event. Essential services, such as public safety, water and waste water utilities, and street maintenance will continue and are a priority. Also at this time, City Hall and the Police Department continue to hold normal hours of operation for lobby areas. We ask however, that you visit only as necessary and you utilize electronic communication and phone communication as much as possible. If you do need to visit City Hall, it is requested you make an appointment with the individual you need to speak to in order to limit the time at the counter.
Please be aware that some responses may take more time than usual, as we are currently adapting our operations as necessary to provide services while also taking necessary precautions. If you have questions or concerns and don’t know who to contact, please reach out to Brad Martens, city administrator at bmartens@ci.corcoran.mn.us.
GREAT RIVER LIBRARIES
All Great River Regional Libraries are closing Monday, March 16 at 6 p.m. through the end of March to follow the social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Due dates and items on hold will be extended through April 8 and will be extended as long as the libraries are closed. Please do not return items to book drops during this time.
GREENFIELD
The Greenfield Parks Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 has been cancelled.
HANOVER
The City of Hanover has assessed its operational responsibilities amidst the current COVID-19 outbreak. It has been determined to shift to an essential services plan. This plan is to limit direct person-to-person contact in order to reduce the exposure of staff. Our goal is to continue to provide the essential services our residents, business owners and local organizations have grown to expect. The City does contract with a number of consultants to provide these services and rest assured, staff has been in contact with these companies to ensure they are also implementing plans.
The City will close all public access to facilities effective Monday, March 16,. Should you need assistance or have any questions on City operations feel free to contact City Hall at 763-497-3777 and speak with City Administrator Brian Hagen. The City will keep the most up-to-date information regarding our operations on our main web-page at www.hanovermn.org.
Meetings of the City Council and advisory boards will still occur as needed. To the extent possible, agendas will be limited to time sensitive items. Residents are encouraged to visit www.hanovermn.org for current agendas.
We want to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. The City will continually assess the situation and operations will resume under normal circumstances as soon as it is recommended.
Other important numbers are as follows:
Hanover Fire Department: 763-497-3777 or www.hanoverfire.org
Our Fire Department is committed to continuing services to its service area. We ask that in an emergency please inform dispatch of any flu-like symptoms.
Joint Powers Water Board: 763-497-3611 or www.jointpowerswater.com
For questions related to water and sewer operations.
MetroWest Inspections: 763-479-1720
For building permit inspection scheduling or general building permit questions.
INDEPENDENCE
The City of Independence is implementing an essential services plan to limit spread of COVID-19. To prioritize the health and well-being of our community, and to help slow the spread of coronavirus, the City of Independence will be closing non-essential services and minimizing person to person contact. The City of Independence takes the coronavirus extremely seriously and is proactively working to minimize public health risk. We appreciate your understanding and your help to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Please come together as a community during this time and help to make sure that any known at risk residents have food, medicine and supplies. The City will close all public access to facilities on Monday, March 16, until further notice. The City will continue to perform essential services and employees will be available by telephone and e-mail during the facilities closure. The City is requesting that the public practice the recommended limited contact and social distancing practices during this time.
Administration
The City will continue to operate necessary functions during this time and will respond to all phone and e-mail messages. Please contact City staff for all questions and or information using the following contacts:
General Administration:
bhorner@ci.independence.mn.us,
tgronstal@ci.independence.mn.us
or by phone at 763-479-0527.
Planning and Zoning:
mkaltsas@ci.independence.mn.us
Building Inspections Department
The City’s Building Inspector will continue to operate during this time. Residents, contractors, and those seeking permits or inspections should contact the department by e-mail at bsatek@ci.independence.mn.us or by phone at 763-807-1486. Permit forms and more information about the Building Department can be found online at https://www.ci.independence.mn.us/apps-forms
Fire, Emergency Response, and Medical Response
If you have a fire or medical emergency, call 911. All three Fire and Rescue Departments continue to be fully staffed and operating under normal protocols without interruption.
ROGERS
Planning Commission Updates:
1. The Planning Commission meeting for Tuesday, March 17 has been moved to the Rogers Activity Center/Ice Arena, 21080 141st Avenue North. Meeting time is 7 p.m. In accordance with CDC recommendations, the meeting room will be set up to assist with social distancing. Persons that are ill or are not feeling well are advised not to attend.
2. The Open House for the Territorial Road residential subdivision as proposed by Lennar is postponed until further notice.
Watch for Facebook notices:
The City of Rogers encourages the public to stay up to date on the coronavirus 2019/COVID-19 situation and to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health. The City, through its COVID-19 Emergency Management Group, continues to monitor rapidly changing developments to ensure continuity of essential city operations and services. Updates regarding any possible City facility closures/changes will be provided via City of Rogers Facebook page and website.
For more information and up to date guidance/recommendations, see the following resources:
CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
MDH: https://www.health.state.mn.us/disea…/coronavirus/index.html
Hennepin County Emergency Management: https://www.hennepin.us/residents/emergencies/covid-19
ST. MICHAEL
St. Michael City Hall will remain open for business during regular hours. However, in response to the recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC, St. Michael City Hall is discouraging non-essential visits. For those of you who need assistance or who need to conduct business, please contact us via e-mail at cityhall@ci.st-michael.mn.us or call 763.497.2041, and your message will be directed to the appropriate area. For general City information, forms or applications please check out our website. https://www.ci.st-michael.mn.us/
Wright County Public Health Dept.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Wright County, a person in their 80’s. The individual has a history of out of state travel. The individual started to feel ill upon their return and was hospitalized but is feeling well. The individual will be discharged home for isolation. MDH is working with Wright County Public Health and health care partners to identify and contact all those who might have come in contact with the infected person. These people will be evaluated for risk and, if applicable, asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
