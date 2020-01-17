The city of Corcoran is seeking applications from residents who would be willing to fill a vacancy on the City Council for 10 months, until voters in a Nov. 3 Special Election can select someone to take the seat. Application deadline is noon, Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The quest for this fifth member of the City Council follows the resignation of City Councilor Mike Keefe. He informed City Administrator Brad Martens in a Dec. 31 e-mail that his resignation is effective immediately.
Keefe said in the letter, “It has been five wonderful years serving my city. In that time I have enjoyed many new friendships and being part of a growing community. This decision has not been easy to make, but I feel it is in the best interest of me and my family.”
Applicants for the 10-month stint on the City Council can get information and an application form by contacting Administrative Services Director Jessica Beise at jbeise@ci.corcoran.mn.us or 763-400-7029.
The Corcoran City Council accepted Keefe’s resignation at its Thursday, Jan. 9 meeting, declared his seat vacant and called for the Nov. 3 Special Election. City Councilors said they need a fifth council member soon to break tie votes on issues and to vote on issues where a super majority is needed for a decision.
The council directed city staff to look for applicants for the seat by notifying members of the general public and members of the Planning, Parks and Trails and Charter Commissions. The council will select the successful applicant at its Jan. 23 meeting and then swear in the new city council member that evening.
At the Jan. 9 meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
ACQUIRE PROPERTY FOR SEWER/WATER
Turning to the subject of infrastructure projects, the City Council directed city staff to move forward with acquiring property needed for extending Gleason Parkway, trunk water mains and trunk sewers in the 66th Avenue corridor east of County Road 116. The approval resolution authorizes city officials and agents to acquire the property via voluntary negotiation with property owners and, if necessary, via eminent domain.
City Administrator Martens said city staff is planning three significant infrastructure projects in southeast Corcoran. One is extension of Gleason Parkway from Ravinia west to County Road 116 along the existing 66th Avenue North alignment. A second project is extending trunk sewer infrastructure from Ravinia to serve other properties in southeast Corcoran. A third project is extending trunk water infrastructure from downtown Corcoran into Ravinia and building water infrastructure to serve southeast Corcoran.
Martens said city staff has obtained access to most of the private property involved for testing, surveying and ultimately purchasing easements and right of way. One landowner was unwilling to sign an agreement allowing staff to enter. This person’s properties impact both the Gleason Parkway extension project and the trunk sewer extension project. For this reason, staff is recommending initiation of the eminent domain process, if necessary.
“It is the goal of staff not to use eminent domain,” he said. “However it is a tool available to cities when no other options exist.”
City Councilor Brian Dejewski said he wanted to understand the impact of eminent domain on the property owner. In his opinion, eminent domain should be the last resort.
City Attorney John Thames said he had no reason to believe that involved property owners would not cooperate. The intent of the resolution is to empower city staff to go ahead with the project by simply purchasing the land. The resolution authorizes use of eminent domain if needed.
Thames said the time line of the project potentially could be compromised. Use of eminent domain would keep the project on schedule.
Mayor Ron Thomas said Corcoran should “avoid taking a heavy hand with people if we don’t need to.”
OTHER
The City Council also:
DIRECTED city staff to request that the city of Maple Grove draft an agreement for connecting 8025 Ridge Court to Maple Grove water.
APPROVED hiring Jessica Christensen Buck to serve as full-time recreation coordinator. She has been working as a part-time recreation coordinator.
ACCEPTED the resignation of Richard Asleson from the Charter Commission. He is moving to Wright County. Asleson has served on the Charter Commission since 2018.
SET the date of Corcoran’s Open Book meeting for April 9. Property owners will have a chance to meet with Corcoran’s assessor/ appraiser to resolve questions about property assessments used to determine property taxes payable in 2021.
APPROVED a tobacco license for Harikrishna LLC, new owner of Corcoran Crossroads Market Place.
REVIEWED Corcoran’s assessment policy for paying for paving of city streets.
RENEWED the appointment of the Crow River News as Corcoran’s designated newspaper for legal announcements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.