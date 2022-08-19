Monday, Aug. 1
- Reported a property damage accident at 4:30 p.m. in the area of County Road 10 and County Road 116. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on County Road 116 approaching County Road 10 to make a lefthand turn. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling northbound on County Road 116 through the intersection at County Road 10 when they struck vehicle #1.
- Theft of tires was reported at 11:14 a.m. in the 19XXX block of 75th Ave. Reporting party stated suspect purchased tires and asked them to be billed on a company account. Reporting party contacted Corcoran Police Department upon learning suspect was not employed with the company billed for the tires. Case is still under investigation.
- Theft of money and jewelry was reported at 11:08 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Reporting party stated their front door was open when they arrived home and discovered money and jewelry was missing. Total value of loss $3,150. Case is still under investigation.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
- Reported a property damage accident at 6:57 p.m. in the area of Oakdale Drive and Trail Haven Road. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling northbound on Trail Haven Road crossing Oakdale Drive. Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Oakdale Drive approaching Trail Haven Road. Vehicle #2 failed to yeild causing a collision with vehicle #1.
- Theft of construction equipment was reported at 4:59 p.m. in the 19XXX block of 75th Ave. Reporting party stated equipment used for construction were stolen overnight. Items taken are a Gorilla 26’ ladder, Ryobi pressure washer and a Ryobi leaf blower. Total loss $1,050.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Reported a property damage accident at 10:49 p.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 50. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on County Road 50 approaching County Road 19. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling southbound on County Road 19 approaching the same intersection. Driver #2 failed to yield causing a collision with driver #1.
- Theft of tools and a catalytic converter was reported at 8:11 a.m. in the 75XX block of Commerce St. Reporting party stated tools and a catalytic converter were taken overnight. Items stolen are Makita cordless rebar cutter, Max rebar tier and a catalytic converter. Total loss approximately $5,500. Case is still under investigation.
- The department responded to a report of a gas odor at 4:40 p.m. in the 72XX block of Fir Lane. Loretto Fire Department arrived and shut off gas and determined there was no further danger.
Thursday, Aug. 4
- Theft of catalytic converters was reported at 9:59 a.m. in the 19XXX block of 75th Ave. N. Reporting party stated two catalytic converters were taken from work vehicles. Case is still under investigation.
- Theft of catalytic converters was reported at 10:41 a.m. in the 20XXX block of 75th Ave. N. Reporting party stated a catalytic converter was taken from a work vehicle. Case is still under investigation.
Friday, Aug. 5
- Reported a property damage accident at 4:53 p.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on County Road 19 approaching County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling westbound on County Road 30 making a lefthand turn onto County Road 19. Driver #2 failed to yield causing a collision with vehicle #1.
Sunday, Aug. 7
- Reported a DAS arrest at 12:28 a.m. at Maple Hill Road and County Road 10. Arrested was a 19-year-old of St. Paul for driving after suspension.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
- The department reported a personal injury accident at 12:47 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and Jackie Lane. Party was crossing County Road 116 in an electric cart when they were struck by the vehicle of driver #1.
Friday, Aug. 12
- Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest at 6:40 p.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 116. Arrested was a 35-year-old of Brooklyn Center for driving after revocation.
- During a TZD event, Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest at 2:09 a.m. at Brockton Lane and Territorial Road. Arrested was a 31-year-old of Rogers for driving after revocation.
Sunday, Aug. 14
- The department reported a property damage incident 8/14/2022 at 3:46 p.m. in the area of 68XX block of Olde Sturbridge Drive. Reporting party stated the back window of their SUV was shattered by a golf ball from a nearby golf course.
