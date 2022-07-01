- Reported a DAR arrest at 7:26 a.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 39-year-old of Minneapolis for driving after revocation.
- Reported a personal injury accident at 2:47 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and Oakdale Drive. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling southbound on Oakdale Drive initiating a turn onto eastbound County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #2 failed to yield causing a collision with driver of vehicle #1. Minor injuries reported.
Wednesday, June 22
- Reported a DAR arrest at 3:47 a.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 35-year-old of Buffalo for driving after revocation.
- Theft of license plate was reported at 7:53 a.m. in the 19XXX block of Larkin Road. Front license plate was stolen from vehicle while victim was golfing.
- The department responded to a report of weapons incident at 1:23 p.m. at the 19XXX block of 63rd Ave. Verbal confrontation between employee and employer resulted in employee brandishing a knife in a threatening manner. Situation was mediated and complainant declined to pursue charges.
Thursday, June 23
- Reported a property damage accident at 7:37 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 19. Driver of vehicle #1 rear-ended vehicle #2 at the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 19. No injuries reported. Driver of vehicle #1 arrested for DWI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.