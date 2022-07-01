Monday, June 20

- Reported a DAR arrest at 7:26 a.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 39-year-old of Minneapolis for driving after revocation.

- Reported a personal injury accident at 2:47 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and Oakdale Drive. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling southbound on Oakdale Drive initiating a turn onto eastbound County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #2 failed to yield causing a collision with driver of vehicle #1. Minor injuries reported.

Wednesday, June 22

- Reported a DAR arrest at 3:47 a.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 35-year-old of Buffalo for driving after revocation.

- Theft of license plate was reported at 7:53 a.m. in the 19XXX block of Larkin Road. Front license plate was stolen from vehicle while victim was golfing.

- The department responded to a report of weapons incident at 1:23 p.m. at the 19XXX block of 63rd Ave. Verbal confrontation between employee and employer resulted in employee brandishing a knife in a threatening manner. Situation was mediated and complainant declined to pursue charges.

Thursday, June 23

- Reported a property damage accident at 7:37 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 19. Driver of vehicle #1 rear-ended vehicle #2 at the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 19. No injuries reported. Driver of vehicle #1 arrested for DWI.

Tags

Load comments