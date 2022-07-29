- Reported a property damage accident at 2:01 p.m. in the area of County Road 19 and Pioneer Trail. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on County Road 19 with a trailer making a turn onto eastbound Pioneer Trail. Driver of vehicle #1 failed to yield causing a collision with vehicle #2.
Tuesday, July 12
- Theft of identification and financial information was reported at 7:24 p.m. in the 10XXX block of County Road 116. Officer responded to a report a vehicle broken into and several financial and identification items were stolen. Victim received notification of fraudulent purchases from their bank. Items stolen were a manila envelope containing bank account information, wallet containing bank cards, driver’s license, permit to carry, security photo ID. Case is still under investigation.
- The department responded to a report of internet scam on at 1:53 p.m. Reporting party stated they listed a piano for sale on Facebook marketplace for $700. The party that was interested in purchasing the piano sent a check for $8,900 asking them to cash the check and send remaining money using a bitcoin machine. Reporting party suspected a scam and brought the fraudulent check to Corcoran Police Department.
Wednesday, July 13
- Reported a property damage incident at 5:16 p.m. in the area of 20XXX block of County Road 50. Officer was notified of damage to a portable restroom in Corcoran City Park. Reporting party stated fireworks were set off inside the restroom causing damage to the urinal.
Thursday, July 14
- Reported a DAS arrest at 1:35 a.m. at County Road 19 and Highway 55. Arrested was a 29-year-old of Plymouth for driving after suspension.
Friday, July 15
- Theft of credit card information was reported at 1:55 p.m. in the 19XXX block of Schutte Road. Victim stated their credit card information was stolen and used to purchase a music video. Victim says the credit card was in their possession at the time of the fraudulent activity. Total loss $480.
Saturday, July 16
- Reported a personal injury accident at 12:52 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 116. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on County Road 30 approaching County Road 116. Driver #2 was traveling southbound on County Road 116 approaching County Road 30. Driver #1 proceeded through the intersection on a red light causing a collision with vehicle #2.
Monday, July 18
- Reported a DAS arrest at 12:23 a.m. at Highway 55 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 21-year-old of Buffalo for driving after suspension.
