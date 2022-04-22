- Reported a property damage accident at 11:48 a.m. in the area of 20XXX block of County Road 30. Driver of vehicle missed their turn ending up in the ditch.
- Reported a personal injury accident at 11:28 p.m. in the area of 21XXX block of County Road 30. Vehicle was traveling westbound on County Road 30. Vehicle went off the road into the ditch on the north side. Vehicle struck a sign, an electrical box and then flipped coming to a stop upside down in the westbound lane of County Road 30.
Wednesday, April 6
- Theft of credit card information was reported at 9:54 a.m. in the 69XX block of Jubert Lane. Officer responded to a report of credit card information theft. Reporting party stated credit card was fraudulently used. Bank flagged transaction before there was any loss.
- Officer responded to a report of a counterfeit bill at 4:03 p.m. in the 75XX block of County Road 116. Bank reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill in a deposit. Counterfeit Note Report and bill sent to the Secret Service.
Thursday, April 7
- Reported a DAR arrest at 5:16 p.m. at County Road 50 and Trail Haven Road. Arrested was a 32-year-old, of Rockford for driving after revocation.
- Reported a DAR arrest at 8:37 p.m. at Maple Hill Road and County Road 10. Arrested was a 32-year-old, of Rockford for driving after revocation.
Saturday, April 9
- Reported a DAS arrest date at 11:15 p.m. at County Road 19 and County Road 30. Arrested was a 23-year-old, of Mounds View for driving after suspension.
- Reported a DAS arrest at 1 a.m. at Highway 55 and Dogwood St. Arrested was a 35-year-old, of Bloomington for driving after suspension.
- Theft of license plate was reported at 11:22 a.m. in the 22XXX block of Woodland Lane. Reporting party stated front license plate was stolen from their vehicle. Reporting party is unsure when the theft took place.
Sunday, April 10
- Reported a personal injury accident at 8:49 p.m. in the area of 20XXX block of County Road 30. Vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road 30 near Cain Road when a deer ran from the north, towards the south, striking the side of the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.