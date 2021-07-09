The department reported a personal injury accident on Wednesday, June 30, in the area of Schutte Farm and County Road 116. Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on County Road 116. Vehicle #2 pulled westbound out of driveway, failing to yield and striking vehicle #1.
The department reported a property damage accident on Friday, July 2, in the area of Brandywine Road. Driver of vehicle lost control and struck a power pole. No injuries reported.
Theft of lumber was reported on Saturday, July 3, near 75th Avenue. Officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officer observed suspect taking lumber from a construction site. Suspect cited for theft.
The department reported a property damage accident on Sunday, July 4, in the area of Hage Drive. Officer responded to a report of a black SUV hitting a mailbox and leaving the scene. No further information at this time.
The department responded to a report of a grass fire on Sunday, July 4, near Duffney Drive. Grass fire appeared to have started from nearby firepit. Rogers Fire Department responded and extinguished the flames.
The department also reported four driving and traffic complaints, 14 traffic citations/violations, two motor vehicle accidents, two suspicious activities, two civil disputes, 98 public assists, four alarms, one animal complaint and 23 assists to other departments.
