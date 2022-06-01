- Reported a property damage accident at 7:35 a.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on County Road 19 approaching County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #2 was on westbound County Road 30 at the intersection of County Road 19. Driver #2 failed to yield causing a collision with vehicle #2. No injuries reported.
- Reported a property damage incident at 10:26 a.m. in the 20XXX block of Auger Ave. A lit cigarette was discarded in a dumpster igniting a fire. Loretto Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames.
Thursday, May 19
- Theft of a commercial trailer was reported at 8:43 a.m. in the 19XXX block of 64th Ave. Officer responded to a report of a stolen dump trailer from a construction site. Reporting party stated the trailer was dropped off at the site at approximately 5 p.m. May 18 and it was missing when they arrived the next morning at approximately 7 a.m. Approximate value of trailer $20,000. No suspects at this time. Case is still under investigation.
Saturday, May 21
- Reported a DAR arrest at 10:14 p.m. at County Road 30 and Sundance Road. Arrested was a 37-year-old of Mounds View for driving after revocation.
Sunday, May 22
- Financial theft was reported at 2:28 p.m. in the 75XX block of County Road 116. Officer responded to a report of stolen checks. Reporting party stated checks were stolen from their home and cashed. Reporting party is unsure of time frame when theft of the checks occurred. Total loss $1,558.
Monday, May 23
- Reported a DAS arrest May 23 at 12:28 a.m. at County Road 10 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 43-year-old of Mound for driving after revocation.
