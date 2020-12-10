The Corcoran City Council, Monday, Nov. 23, granted final approvals for the Rush Creek Reserve residential subdivision, which would include 255 lots on 91 acres at 20400 County Road 10. Developer is M/I Homes, of Minneapolis/St. Paul.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
FIRST THINGS FIRST
At the beginning of the meeting, Jeremy Nichols took his oath of office as Corcoran’s newest City Council member. In November he won the special election to fill the seat of Mike Keefe, who resigned early this year. The City Council appointed Parks and Trails Commissioner Tom Anderson to serve in Keefe’s vacated seat until the winner of the special election was determined.
RUSH CREEK RESERVE
Turning to planning business, the City Council had a lengthy debate over the proposal of M/I Homes for the Rush Creek Reserve residential subdivision (formerly known as Sawgrass).
During the public comment period, Corcoran residents Karen Lymangood, David Foy and Greg Hoglund expressed concerns about stormwater drainage systems and potential flooding in the area.
M/I Homes is the new developer for the Schendel property on County Road 10. In 2014 Peachtree Partners got preliminary plat, rezoning and preliminary planned unit development approvals for a residential subdivision known as Sawgrass on the site. M/I Homes on Nov. 23 requested approvals for the final planned unit development and final plat approvals for the site, now known as Rush Creek Reserve.
Rush Creek Reserve would contain townhomes, twin homes and single-family homes sitting on slabs, and detached villa homes, some of them with basements and some sitting on slabs. Municipal water and sanitary sewers would be extended to the site. The developer is required to work with the city and adjacent property owners to address off-site drainage issues. M/I Homes also must comply with all local, watershed and state stormwater drainage regulations to protect adjacent landowners.
Greg Ebert, the seller of the property, will retain roughly 7.5 acres of the property on the west side and five acres on the east side. Property on the east side would be given to St. Thomas the Apostle Church. This means that Rush Creek Reserve would occupy 91 acres of the 103-acre Schendel property.
After discussing drainage issues and the size and location of garages on the home sites, the City Council approved the final plat and final planned unit development plan.
RAVINIA 15th ADDITION
Continuing with planning business, the City Council reviewed Lennar’s proposal for the 15th Addition of the Ravinia residential subdivision. Then the council approved the final planned unit development plan and final plat for the 15th Addition.
The plat shows 44 single family detached homes sitting on 21.92 acres. Lots are 65 feet wide. Approval of the 15th Addition brings the total number of platted lots in the entire Ravinia development to 485.
ST. THERESE SUBDIVISION
Turning to more planning business, the City Council approved a minor subdivision for St. Therese at 8200 County Road 116. The city of Corcoran owns the property. The minor subdivision creates three parcels. St. Therese will purchase Parcel A. Corcoran will retain Parcels B and C.
TESSMER/WEBER SUBDIVISION
In a final piece of planning business, the City Council approved Kevin Anderson’s request for a preliminary plat of the Tessmer property at 23825 Tessmer Road and the Weber property at 10005 County Road 19. Both are zoned Rural Residential.
The plat creates three lots and one outlot. One lot will retain the existing home and associated farm buildings. Two lots will be created for new single-family homes. The owner of the outlot intends to continue to farm on the site, which is earmarked for future development.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED a $22,805 quote from Blackstone Contractors for regional stormwater improvements in downtown Corcoran.
APPROVED expenditures for the City Hall remodeling project amounting to $396,500 for construction, $120,000 for technology, $120,000 for furniture and $90,000 for soft costs, including dumpster/ trash removal, temporary restrooms and storage and door re-keying. The remodeling began on Nov. 9.
