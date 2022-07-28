Corcoran looks at expanding broadband

(Photo courtesy of city of corcoran)

Corcoran city council looked at expanding broadband access in the city. The white areas do not have broadband access.

 (Photo courtesy of city of corcoran)

With no broadband internet available in parts of Corcoran and some areas under-served, the Corcoran City Council considered expansion options at its July 14 meeting.

According to City Administrator Jessica Beise, the city has received interest from three parties for the broadband expansion project, including Comcast, Arvig and Midcontinent.

