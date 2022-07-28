Corcoran looks at expanding broadband

With no broadband internet available in parts of Corcoran and some areas under-served, the Corcoran City Council considered expansion options at its July 14 meeting.
According to City Administrator Jessica Beise, the city has received interest from three parties for the broadband expansion project, including Comcast, Arvig and Midcontinent.
The broadband expansion initiative was outlined in 2021 as a major goal city’s legislative priorities. In August 2021, the city pursued a federal grant with Comcast for the expansion of broadband throughout under-served areas of Corcoran. The city was not successful in receiving the grant funds and is now looking into other broadband options.
“It would get some of our unserved and under-served populations of around 493 homes,” Beise said. “The project would provide service to our unserved and under-served structures within the city and provide access to those undeveloped parcels for in the future they would have access.”
Some of the expansion would provide service for 374 unserved structures and around 119 under-served structures. The city would pay for its portion of the project through the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The three quotes that were given, with the lowest bid from Arvig, which estimates the total cost of the project would be around $3.7 million. Arvig would look into a Border to Border grant of $1.4 million, the city and county would pay around $1.1 million of the total cost, the city paying around half of the $1.1 million and then Arvig would possibly contribute around $1.1 million. Arvig would provide service to around 498 total locations with the expansion.
Comcast’s total estimated cost for the project would be around $4.3 million. Comcast could contribute around $2.8 million, the Border to Border grant possibly would contribute around $1.2 million and the city and county would possibly pay $216,464, split between the city and county. Comcast’s proposal serves three more unserved homes than Arvig. The Comcast option would allow for the city to ask for less from the county, according to Beise, which could raise the chances of the county agreeing to pay for some of the broadband expansion costs.
Midcontinent had not given the city a cost number yet and would not pursue a Border to Border grant to help with the costs.
Currently, there are wide areas in Corcoran that do not have broadband.
“I think the math makes the decision fairly straightforward, I’d support the Comcast approach due to the lower city contribution,” Council Member Jeremy Nichols said. “I look forward to announcing that people will at least have a gig available to them.”
The council was in favor of Comcast and staff will move forward with looking into working with them.
Other
The city received a resignation from Dan Jacobs, who has been a member of the Planning Commission since 2009. Jacobs has served as the chair for multiple terms. The city is advertising for the commission vacancy.
