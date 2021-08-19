Corcoran Country Daze to feature Bigfoot, live music, free family fun and more

The Corcoran Country Daze community festival will return for an 18th season Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21. Festival-goers will find live music and family activities for all ages. Most events will be at Corcoran Lions Park, 7205 County Road 101.
Family events will be free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Concert tickets, ranging from $40 to $110 in price, are on sale now. For information, visit the website at corcorancountrydaze.org.
Top names in country music will take the stage on Friday and Saturday nights. The Aug. 20 line-up includes Jake Nelson, Jon Langston and Joe Nichols. The Aug. 21 line-up features Nichols, Jesse Becker and the Neon Revival, Lake Lyndale and Teddy Robb.
Daytime activities to entertain families will include inflatables and bounce houses, carnival games, pony rides, bird house building, petting zoo, a bean bag tournament, car and tractor show, craft show, performance by the Bigfoot monster truck, men’s slow pitch softball tournament and police, fire and rescue exhibits.
The Bean Bag Tournament will begin at noon on Saturday, with an 11 a.m. check-in. For information and registration for the tournament, visit cityofcorcoran.revtrak.net/rw-parks-recreation/
The Bigfoot monster truck will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday in the arena. Bigfoot’s sponsor is Westside Tire.
Country Daze once again will host an antique car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. This year tractors are a new addition to the show. Because this is the first year for tractors, they will not be judged. Event planners hope to expand that category to allow for judging in the coming years. To register for the show, visit the website at corcorancountrydaze.org.
The annual Crafter’s Market is available to local small businesses or organizations to showcase their talents in individual booths on Saturday. To get information, e-mail Corcorancountrydaze@gmail.com
The men’s slow pitch softball tournament is planned for both Friday and Saturday at Corcoran City Park.
It takes a lot of people and many hours to run Country Daze. To volunteer, send an e-mail toCorcorancountrydaze@gmail.com
Country Daze is co-sponsored by the city of Corcoran, Northwest Area Jaycees, Corcoran Lions and area businesses. The festival benefits the Corcoran Community Fund, which was created to operate for charitable purposes and function as a local, community-focused foundation for the City of Corcoran, Minnesota and the surrounding area. The organization’s mission is to support the Corcoran community, including community events, public services such as the Police K-9 unit, and disaster and emergency relief for citizens of Corcoran and the surrounding community.
