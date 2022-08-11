Corcoran approves addition on Tavera development

The Corcoran City Council approved changing the trail plans at the Tavera development, having a train go from the development straight to an open patch of land that can hold other facilities in the future like a playground.
The Corcoran City Council approved the final plan for the Tavera 4th development addition at its July 28 meeting. It will add 80 single-family lots, 42 twin home lots, and 11 out lots to the existing project.
Previously the council approved phase 1 in April 2021 to develop 33 single-family units from County Road 116. In July 2021, the council approved an amendment to allow 551 units to be developed altogether in the development. Then in September 2021, the council approved phase two to develop 46 single-family units.
In January, the council approved phase three of the development for nine single-family units and 134 townhome units.
Now, the development is in phase four with the fourth addition of development houses and grading for a straight trail that could lead to a future facility or park that could be built in the development. The trail will lead to 4.24 acres of open grassland and be straight instead of through the open field as it was shown in the original proposed plan.
The total 122 family units in the phase four additions will be on 128.2 acres.
The council did strike trash sheds from the approval of the plans. According to Administrative Services Director Jessica Beise, the city code does not allow for any outdoor storage of garbage unless it’s enclosed by walls or a roof, but the council said the trash storage container that the development had in the designs did not meet what they deemed as proper trash storage.
Council Member Dean Vehrenkamp asked when the development might finish building. With supply chain issues and other restraints, the development process for phase four could take up to six to eight months to complete the building.
Park remaster plan
The council also approved the request to give additional funding for the city park remaster planning process.
In 2019, the council approved the proposed parks and trails plan for grading, city utility location plan, budget estimate, county turn lane locations and estimates, and more. The proposal for the city parks planning was $14,325. The Stantec organization requested $6,100 for phase one of the park project in October 2019, but due to the pandemic and lack of staff time the city park remaster planning was delayed.
City staff in November 2021 went to get community feedback to reevaluate the services the community needed. After feedback, staff is requesting $7,500 from the park dedication funds for Stantec to update plans and budget numbers for the project to bring back a full proposed plan to the council.
“We shouldn’t let the money sit and be stale,” Council Member Jonathan Bottema said.
A possible part of the parks and trails plan is to build a splash pad, a boardwalk in Bellwether and a possible park in the Tavera development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.