Corcoran approves addition on Tavera development

(Photo courtesy of the city of Corcoran)

The Corcoran City Council approved changing the trail plans at the Tavera development, having a train go from the development straight to an open patch of land that can hold other facilities in the future like a playground.

 ﻿(Photo courtesy of the city of Corcoran)

The Corcoran City Council approved the final plan for the Tavera 4th development addition at its July 28 meeting. It will add 80 single-family lots, 42 twin home lots, and 11 out lots to the existing project.

Previously the council approved phase 1 in April 2021 to develop 33 single-family units from County Road 116. In July 2021, the council approved an amendment to allow 551 units to be developed altogether in the development. Then in September 2021, the council approved phase two to develop 46 single-family units.

Tags

Load comments