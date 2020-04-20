Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association members who participate in Operation Round Up recently donated grants totaling $59,000 in March. ORU has awarded more than $4.2 million since it began in 1994.
ORU participants allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The rounded amount is then used for donations to fund local programs. More than 87% of WH’s members participate in the ORU program and contribute a total of approximately $19,000 each month.
ORU’s board manages the generated money, which is held in a trust fund. Through a selection process and review of guidelines, the ORU trust board evaluates funding requests on a bimonthly basis.
The ORU trust board awarded the following donations on behalf of WH members at their February meeting:
• $2,500, TreeHouse Inc., funds to support the cost of one van for three months of the year.
• $300, Watertown-Mayer Post Prom Party, funds to support drug-free all-night party.
• $2,500, Alzheimer Association MN-ND, funds to support Alzheimer Association community education and support programs.
• $1,700, Buffalo Community Theater, funds to replace hearing assistance equipment for audience members who are hearing impaired.
• $6,000, Can Do Canines, funds to support an assistance dog.
• $2,000, Central MN Mental Health Center, funds to keep programcosts down for clients, and reduced cost transportation.
• $10,000, Park View Care Center, funds to support consultants work with family caregivers.
• $5,000, Pay It Forward Fund, funds for breast cancer victims to pay for utilities, housing, medical, transportation, phone or food.
• $23,000, Food Shelf donation, funds to support 13 food shelves.
• $6,000, Wright County Community Action, funds to support energy assistance program.
Those interested in ORU funds can find an application and learn more about the types of activities ORU supports by visiting WH’s website at http://bit.ly/2Jvv6gv, sending an email to oru@whe.org or calling Lisa and at 763-477-3000 extension 6126.
Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility that provides power to rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. The cooperative has been a corporate citizen to the area since 1937 and currently serves more than 50,000 electric accounts. It is headquartered in Rockford.
