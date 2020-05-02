An unusual situation sometimes calls for unusual measures in order to stay connected with family and loved ones. In order to visit his mother at The Legacy of St. Michael while still complying with COVID-19 social distancing requirements, Greg Vetsch climbed a ladder to talk with mom through her third-story window. (Submitted photo)
