By Adam Austing
University of Minnesota Extension
University of Minnesota Extension events have been canceled through May 15. However, Extension is still fully operational; the ways in which we work have been changed. This is also true for the Wright County Extension Master Gardeners. Although they are not able to do in-person volunteering, they are still working hard to make an impact on the Wright County community.
The Master Gardeners have had a “Yard & Garden Line” for quite awhile. Anyone can call and ask questions, whether it be about trees, lawn, flowers, vegetables, pollinator habitat, or pretty much anything else related to plants. Within a couple of days you will hear back from a certified Master Gardener that lives right here in the county. Call 763-684-8489 to utilize this resource.
The Master Gardeners have also set up multiple online options to get useful information. You can follow the group on Facebook (@WCMGs) or Instagram (wrightgardeners) for fun posts, beautiful pictures, and tips to keep your plants healthy. The University of Minnesota Extension website also has an incredible amount of information for your backyard: extension.umn.edu. You can also find local information at local.extension.umn.edu/local/wright.
With everything going on right now, I have a hunch that many of us will be spending more time in our yards this spring. Keep your Master Gardeners in mind as questions arise. These are certified volunteers with a passion for plants and people. They enjoy talking about gardening and troubleshooting issues almost as much as they love being in their own gardens.
