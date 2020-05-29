In normal years, Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer, insofar as social engagements and events are concerned. This may not be a typical year, of course, but with any luck, we will all be able to find some enjoyment in our “social summer” in 2020. This pair of trumpeter swans opened the summer season with a swim in a pond beside the road between Rockford and Hanover.
