On March 17, Mark Andrew Boedigheimer, 55, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on a Wright County Authority to detain for third degree DWI.
On March 20, Austin Myron Smolinski, 21, of St. Michael, was arrested in St. Michael on the charge of disorderly conduct.
There were 31 property damage accidents, seven personal injury accidents, six hit and run accidents and nine car/deer accidents. There were 11 arrests for DWI, no underage consumption arrests, two school bus stop arm violations and 98 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
