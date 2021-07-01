On Friday, June 25, this downtown St. Michael ice cream shop officially opened its doors to local lovers of dessert. Owned and operated by Brady Elsenpeter, What’s the Scoop? has been dishing out ice cream at its Buffalo location since 2017 before expanding to the STMA area. Try any (or all) of the 40 flavors Tuesday through Sunday at 104 Central Avenue.
Read the Crow River News’ recent story on What’s the Scoop? at https://bit.ly/3AaLo7s.
