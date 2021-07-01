What’s the Scoop?

What’s the Scoop? is located at 104 Central Avenue in St. Michael.

On Friday, June 25, this downtown St. Michael ice cream shop officially opened its doors to local lovers of dessert. Owned and operated by Brady Elsenpeter, What’s the Scoop? has been dishing out ice cream at its Buffalo location since 2017 before expanding to the STMA area. Try any (or all) of the 40 flavors Tuesday through Sunday at 104 Central Avenue.

Read the Crow River News’ recent story on What’s the Scoop? at https://bit.ly/3AaLo7s.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments