At its May 11 meeting, the St. Michael City Council discussed multiple updates to the city’s staff roster and went over the proposed improvements to the municipal wastewater treatment plant.
There was also a public hearing in regards to four different vacations of easement in town, all of which were approved since there was no comment from the council or public.
STAFF UPDATES
The council welcomed two new members to city staff – Rob Lindberg as building inspector and Tim Kloncz as a property appraiser – and said goodbye to Carla Blasing, the city’s rental, engineer, and planning coordinator.
Blasing is moving to Florida, and since she had such an integral role within the city, staff will be reassessing her position to figure out how to best meet their needs. City Administrator Steve Bot said that they are considering replacing her position with two, lower level positions with more specialized responsibilities.
As for the new hires, city staff are excited to welcome Lindberg and Kloncz to the team. Lindberg lives in Hanover with his wife and three daughters, and worked in HVAC for 14 years before pursuing building inspections.
“When I had some back injuries I met with one of the inspectors that I knew, which was Paul Heins over here in St. Michael, and he kind of set me on a path to become an inspector,” said Lindberg.
He then enrolled in North Hennepin Community College to take the building inspector courses, and eventually ended up with an internship here in St. Michael before working in Buffalo for a few years.
“I was a little torn over whether I could leave Buffalo or not, it was a good experience over there for me, but St. Michael is a place that I knew I wanted to come back to,” he said. “And the amount of buildings, the people here ... are awesome.”
Lindberg said he likes to be a “proactive’ inspector, and has his eye on the Building Official position once Heins moves on.
Kloncz is also grateful for this new opportunity as a property appraiser for the city, and worked for Sherburne County for a year and a half in a similar position. He lives in Zimmerman with his wife and two daughters.
“I am excited to get started, and the new construction is wonderful,” he said. ‘It is my favorite part of the job.”
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT IMPROVEMENTS
Bot and City Engineer Cody Holmes also introduced their proposed improvements for the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which Holmes has been working hard on establishing a schedule for.
There are four components to this project, including an expansion of the facility’s flow capacity, the installation of grit removal equipment, the establishment of a biosolids treatment and facility operation, and a garage addition for a truck.
Holmes dug in and explained the details of these proposed projects to the council, as well as the timing required to complete the projects. Ideally, design would be solidified this year, a bid will be accepted next year, and construction will take place from summer 2022 through fall 2023.
No action was taken following this discussion, and was solely informational.
OTHER
OPENED and continued a public hearing to discuss the modification to development district 3 and the establishment of a new TIF district.
DISCUSSED the potential STMA school district operating referendum. Both Bot and Mayor Keith Wettschreck are members of the steering committee, and council member Tom Hamilton has also been involved with financial discussions. “I think they are going to have to go forward with that, because if not, the future is pretty bleak for the district,” said Wettschreck. “I think the tough part of that is going to be what is needed and what the impact is going to be.”
APPROVED the addition of a flashing crossing beacon near St. Michael Elementary following a near accident recently.
SUBSIDIZED and approved the 2021-22 liquor licenses for various local businesses.
APPROVED the final plats for the Lakeshore Park, Vista Pointe, and Foxtail Meadows developments.
