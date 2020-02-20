The St. Michael City Council voted 4-1 to deny a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for a proposed mini storage facility at the southwest corner of Hwy. 241 and Naber Avenue.
The council also discussed a request to consider food composting.
AFFORDABLE SELF-STORAGE
The council was asked to consider a request by Burnham St. Michael and KB Properties, Inc., for Affordable Storage to plat 12.17 acres into three lots for 18 mini-storage buildings over three phases on two main lots. A third lot at the site is proposed to be an independent cold storage building for a single user.
The Planning Commission met Feb. 5 to consider the plan, and unanimously opposed it. The commission’s vote followed mostly opposing input from about a dozen residents.
At the council meeting, Community Development Director Marc Weigle updated about plans for the site. He noted mini storage facilities are only allowed in the Industrial 1 zoning district, which would require a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning for this property that is guided for Business/Office Park and currently zoned Agricultural.
He added that the Planning Commission unanimously voted to deny, stating the commission did not find rezoning the property to Industrial would meet the city’s comprehensive plan goals. Given the limited amount of land available for commercial uses, Weigle said the commission felt it was important to keep the site guided for Business/Office Park.
Planning commissioners also noted there are others sites in the city that could better accommodate a mini storage facility, some where the city has not invested as much infrastructure.
Amending the comprehensive plan, and rezoning, requires a four-fifth council vote, and Weigle presented two resolutions for the council to consider: one for denial of the request and one for approval.
Councilor Keith Wettschreck asked if the city’s other two storage facilities required rezoning. Staff said the one near J & B has been there a while and has been Industrial. The other storage facility off MacIver Avenue did require a rezoning but was the site of a former industrial user.
Developer Keith Burnham noted their study indicated St. Michael is short by about 400 storage units. He thinks the property is unique (close to the gun range and has challenging property grades) and that this business is a unique use that fits well on the site. Burnham added that most sites he considered in St. Michael would require rezoning.
Mayor Kevin Kasel said he is receptive to rezoning properties when it makes sense. He said this is a well thought out concept and would fit well on the property.
Wettschreck agreed the concept is a good plan but is not in favor of re-guiding or rezoning the property, wishing for it to remain guided for Business/Office Park. He added that the Planning Commission was unanimous and that he values its recommendation.
Councilor Ryan Gleason said there are a lot of valid points about the proposal but that he tends to agree with the commission’s decision. Gleason added that he would like to see mini storage as an allowed use in the Agricultural zone.
The council ended up voting 4-1 to deny the request for comprehensive plan amendment; and 4-1 to deny the comprehensive plan amendment, zoning map amendment, preliminary and final plat, site plan, and Interim Use for Affordable Storage.
FOOD STORAGE
In other news, City Administrator Steve Bot noted a resident had inquired about the city offering food composting, and staff approached the school district to see if there was a way to partner with the program the district has in place.
After meeting with the district and recycling vendor, Bot said it was decided that cross contamination would be too great a risk, and at this time would not be feasible to partner with the school.
The city’s recycling contract will be negotiated in two years, and Bot said the city could look at the cost of food composting if interested.
