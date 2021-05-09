At its April 27 meeting, the St. Michael City Council discussed the current plans for the downtown streetscape.
The council also received an update from the Beebe Lake Improvement Association and proposed road alterations for the Foxtail Meadows development.
Wright County Deputy Tyler Ellison didn’t have any important updates from the Sheriff’s Office, but did note the increase in calls regarding juvenile activity since the weather has improved.
DOWNTOWN STREETSCAPE DESIGN
Community Development Director Marc Weigle presented the council with the most recent plans for the one-ways downtown, and suggested they consider possibilities for appealing landscaping. He explained that shrubbery and grass require maintenance and higher costs, but would be an asset to the city aesthetically.
The council were generally supportive of looking into a more sophisticated landscape design, and council member Nadine Schoen expressed her personal interest in the project.
“Regardless of how we do this, and regardless of the dollar amount, I would still like to be very involved with this,” she said. “I mean, this is our downtown area, we should really be involved with that.”
Schoen said she wants downtown to be as “pedestrian friendly” as possible, and the council agreed that the project could benefit from such an addition.
While on that topic, the council also discussed the future plans for the location of the old Corner Bar, which could potentially be turned into a downtown information kiosk. However, the county hasn’t announced its plan for the location, so Weigle will report back with more information at a future meeting.
BEEBE LAKE ASSOCIATION UPDATE
Eric Larson, the president of the Beebe Lake Improvement Association, also gave the council an update on the state of the lake. Overall, water conditions are improving, and Larson reviewed a series of test results showing the water quality, clarity, level and fishing data for Beebe Lake.
“We are making the lakes more magical, more useful, and have more utile purposes for the city of St. Michael and its residents,” said Larson. “The town is growing, as you know very, very well, and so is the amount of pressure on the lake as people are doing more and more recreation, and that’s a good thing ... they are enjoying it.”
He added, “Pretty soon you will be able to see and count your toes.”
By educating neighbors that live on and near the lake about how to practice water stewardship, the association found that water quality has improved. For example, as fertilizers have been used less and more strategically over time, phosphorus levels have decreased.
“We are having less problems with the lake, and this is through many, many efforts,” he said. “The right things are happening, but it’s slow.”
After years of tumultuous water levels, the lake has been steadily rising since 2018. Larson said Public Works Supervisor Ed Haller has been helpful in ensuring that the lake levels stay where they should be to keep surrounding properties safe, and thanked him for his efforts.
Similarly, fisheries have improved since 2009 for most types of fish, including yellow perch, walleye, crappie and largemouth bass. Northern pike counts have remained consistent, while sunfish have dropped. In general, Larson was grateful for the council’s support and asked that they continue to do so.
FOXTAIL MEADOWS
At its next meeting on May 11, the council is set to review the final plat for the proposed Foxtail Meadows project, so Weigle briefed them on a recent development regarding associated alterations to County Road 35.
Initially, the plan was for the developer to construct turn lanes on 35 outside the project, but the county has different plans — set for 2023 — that would require them to tear out those freshly built lanes in just a few years time. The county intends to put in four lanes and two separate roundabouts, and suggested pushing the construction of one of these roundabouts up to now.
City Administrator Steve Bot said that, while they still don’t have a concrete cost for such an endeavor, the city would likely be responsible for half (with the help of the developer). Bot said the city would likely use its Capital Fund 450 rather than request state aid, as the turnaround time for the project would be this summer.
“It’s a pretty good crunch,” he said.
Council member Schoen expressed concern with the roundabout, and asked if there had been any studies conducted to determine if this was a better option than a stoplight.
“I worry about it just being a roundabout,” she said. “As a city official, I am worried about the safety and welfare of our people. So with that development, is that the best option?”
Bot and Weigle then jumped in to say that roundabouts are becoming the norm on streets like this one, and that in places without much pedestrian traffic, can actually be safer. More information will be available as the final design for the project moves through the approval process.
OTHER
RENEWED insurance with Dan Zachman from Zachman Insurance Agency for 2021-22, who spoke to the council and identified the changes from the previous policy. He said that they had four main buildings that he felt were “extremely underinsured” — two fire stations, the civic center, and a maintenance building — and the rest remained relatively stable.
APPROVED a $600 increase per year of service for Fire Department Relief payouts. The council was also presented with an update from Fire Department Relief Secretary, Mikal Knotek.
SET a workshop for the May 11 meeting to discuss the RISE Modular apartments project, as the developer is requesting additional financial aid that the council does not currently feel comfortable giving.
OPTED to participate in the Wright County Economic Development Authority.
