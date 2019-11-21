The St. Michael City Council discussed a business owner’s desire to construct a new mini-storage facility at the southwest corner of Hwy. 241 and Naber Avenue, but the Planning Commission does not favor the required rezoning.
The council also awarded architectural services for the Town Center Park.
MINI-STORAGE
Staff shared a concept plan for a mini-storage facility on 12.17 acres at 12900 49th St.
The property is zoned agricultural but guided for business/office park, and as such mini-storage is not a permitted use.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle said a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to industrial would be necessary
“An industrial designation would be consistent with the New Plastics Plus and Omann Brothers Bituminous on either side of the site,” he said in his written memo. “Mini-storage might also be a good transitional use to the gun club across the Crow River to the south.”
Weigle said the Planning Commission was generally not in favor of guiding or zoning the parcel, given the intersection’s prominence and future development of the area.
Applicant Kevin Burnham of Affordable Storage was present and said estimated St. Michael is about 300 storage units short for the area. He reviewed details of the concept, and shared pictures of a similar project in Monticello.
Some council members felt this might be a good use of the parcel, noting there are other industrial uses surrounding the site, so it would not be out of character to be zoned industrial. And it was further noted there is a need for more storage in the community and this could help meet that need and provide a service to the residents.
No further discussion or action was taken at this time, and the council is expected to continue discussion with the Planning Commission.
TOWN CENTER PARK
In further matters, the council considered architectural services proposals for the Town Center Park.
Staff recommended awarding the proposal to KOMA Architects, the lowest proposal.
KOMA has worked on dozens of projects over the past 10 years, ranging from retail, recreational, corporate offices, to industrial manufacturing plants. KOMA has also partnered with municipalities assisting the design of their recreational facilities, especially in St. Louis Park. This work included remodeling St. Louis Park City Hall, designing its new City Council chambers, various remodeling projects at the recreational center, projects to the fire stations, and remodeling an old ice rink.
The council unanimously authorized staff to enter into a contract with KOMA Architects for design services for the Town Center Park shelters at a cost of $63,500.
In other action, the council:
HEARD a sheriff’s report from Deputy Janes Dahl. Dahl said there were recently a couple vehicle thefts from parking lots, and reminded about seasonal parking restrictions that began Nov. 1. Lastly, since the Oct. 22 council meeting, there have been 438 calls for service and 223 incident reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.