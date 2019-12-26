The St. Michael City Council supports a developer’s plan to include a full-sized baseball field and trails at the new Anton Village Park.
Community Development Director Marc Weigle updated the council about plans for the park, which will be located at the northeast corner of County Rd. 119 and Jansen Avenue NE.
“Staff has been working out details with Excelsior Group as they anticipate submitting the first addition final plat in early 2020,” Weigle said in his memo to the council. He said, in lieu of park dedication fees for the entire subdivision, the developer would grade the entire park and construct Phase 1 park improvements as part of the first addition improvements. Phase 1 includes 80 parking stalls, a full-sized baseball field, portion of trails and ditch culvert.
“The full-size baseball field was deemed to be the most efficient use of the space, as well as the most critical need at this time based on input from the FYCC (Families Youth Community Connections) and athletic association,” Weigle said.
He said the developer would be responsible for up to $160,000 of specific baseball field improvements, including sports field seeding, fencing, dugouts, bleachers and irrigation.
The area south of the ditch would be graded and seeded. Weigle said, in the interim, this area could be used as an open play area for soccer or lacrosse since it would be accessible via a culvert and trail over the ditch.
“The city would complete the two baseball fields and trail extensions in the future when additional park funds are available,” he said.
The city’s park consultant estimated the full build-out of the park to be $1,375,000, without contingencies, and not including design costs.
“However, keep in mind that if the city was requring cash, payments would be made incrementally over the six to seven phases, which would likely be over a seven to 10 year period,” Weigle said. “By the time the city saved enough of the park dedication to move forward with Phase 1, inflation would result in the costs being significantly higher and we would not have the use of the park during that period.”
The council discussed the proposed density of the development, amount of green space throughout the development, and specifics of the park plan. It directed staff to request the developer construct the entire parking lot for the park area, which would be a total of 140 lots and include the second access for the parking lot.
It was also noted this would provide sufficient parking should the city add soccer/lacrosse fields to the south side of the park in the interim until Phase 2 is constructed.
Staff said it would convey the council’s discussion to the developer, with further discussion anticipated during final plat approvals.
In other action, the council:
HEARD that staff continues meeting with consultants to work on estimated costs for the Town Center Park. A tentative task force meeting with the Town Center committee is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.
