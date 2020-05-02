In its April 14 meeting, the St. Michael City Council created what could be an enticing option for restaurants wishing to sell liquor for off-site sales, a popular option throughout the Minnesota while the state remains under lockdown orders which include the closure of restaurants.
Typically, such licesnes cost $200 yearly, of which half goes to the state and half to St. Michael; during discussion of the motion, member Keith Wettschreck stated that he would be willing to waive the city’s half for any business that only planned to offer off-site sales for the duration of the peacetime emergency and the related restaurant shutdown orders.
If a restaurant decides to continue off-site sales after peacetime emergency is over, the city’s portion of the fee would be due at that time.
PREPAY PERIOD EXTENDED
The council voted 4-1 to extend the period for paying off the assessment for the 2020 Street Reconstruction project without interest from 30 days to 67 days, the extension matching the 37 days the state had been under a shelter-in-place order up to that time.
Mayor Keith Kasel and members Wettschreck, Ryan Gleason and Nadine Schoen voted aye while member Joe Hagerty voted against, stating a preference for staying at 30 days to keep in line with past practice.
BIOSOLIDS AGREEMENT
The council approved a Biosolids Land Application Agreement for hauling sludge with the city of Otsego, which had approved the language of the agreement in its own city council meeting the previous night.
The agreement was negotiated and drafted by St. Michael City Attorney David Lenhardt and his Otsego counterpart. The council approved a motion allowing Kasel and City Adminstrator Steve Bot to sign the agreement on behalf of St. Michael.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.