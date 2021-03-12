As school buses, classrooms and office spaces have sat empty for the past year or so, St. Michael residents have been taking advantage of their local library. Located at 11800 Town Center Drive, this branch of the Great River Regional Library system somehow managed to actually increase its usage during the COVID-19 pandemic through the efforts of staff and assistance from community partners.
“For us, we were essential for the distance learning for patrons who did not have computers or Wi-Fi at home,” said Library Services Coordinator Nancy Bunting. “So we started to brainstorm ways that we could start to open and be accessible to them.”
What started as a curbside, order-ahead and pick-it-up process eventually became a well-oiled machine as statewide restrictions loosened to allow folks inside the building. Early pandemic times brought a massive downturn in visits, but not for long.
“Curbside was very successful,” said Bunting. “The biggest challenge was getting the word out that we were doing that.”
The city of St. Michael donated PPE — including plexiglass to protect library staff — and the GRRL system got creative to provide internet services to residents, so those that did know they were open could stop by and reap the benefits.
“Through a grant, Great River Regional Library was able to put in an extended Wi-Fi that extended out into the parking lot so that people could sit in their cars and or sit on a bench and get access to Wi-Fi,” said Bunting. During the summer, the outside of the library also hosted a Story Stroll for active kiddos.
When temperatures dropped and the weather started to get nasty, the library began taking appointments for computer use, and eventually for study rooms. Hybrid and virtual students only became more and more restless as the coronavirus kept us indoors, so Bunting knew they needed to extend their offerings.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of all those people who are working at home and need a place to have phone conversations or just a quiet place to do their work,” said Bunting. “We had parents that came in here in tears because they needed something to engage their children but get them away from the screens.”
As a result, the St. Michael Library has been giving out about 500 “take and make” kits every month since June stuffed with crafts, books and activities for local children. On the other end of the spectrum, the library has also been building partnerships with caregiver facilities in the area to safely bring new and interesting materials to senior residents.
“We just try to make it really easy, because we know that these facilities are and have been overwhelmed,” said Bunting.
Over the course of the tumultuous 2020 year, the library made an impressive comeback as an essential service, launching its usage 1% above its 2019, non-pandemic figures.
“It’s been challenging,” said Bunting. “Yet, very rewarding to be able to keep bringing these services to the community.”
