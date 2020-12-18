The St. Michael City Council held its annual truth-in-taxation hearing, approved of the Creekside West final plat, and received other developmental updates at its Dec. 8 meeting. No action was taken in regards to the truth-in-taxation hearing, which is detailed below, and it should be noted that there were no questions or concerns expressed by the public during this presentation.
TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING
To begin the annual truth-in-taxation hearing, City Administrator Steve Bot first reflected on the goals the council had for 2020, including Town Center development, continuing I-94 expansion and expanding the city’s park funding. The council was largely successful in achieving or making headway on many of these goals, according to Bot.
With that being said, the proposed tax levy for 2021 is 4.63% greater than last year’s, with a jump from $7,359,380 to $7,700,000. Bot noted that the major increases in the budget could be attributed to a few categories.
Town Center Park investment, street reconstruction projects, Wright County Sheriff patrol costs, and wage adjustments all faced increases from last year, in addition to Public Works equipment replacements.
“We didn’t replace a lot (of equipment) during the recession and that’s kind of catching up to us, but fortunately we have the money there to pay for it,” said Bot.
Bot also noted that the city will soon be losing its Local Government Aid, or LGA, which it has been receiving since 2014.
“It’s been good practice and policy, since we started getting it, of the council that we don’t use it as part of the general fund, and thus don’t depend on it,” he said. This funding was typically used for capital purchases — like these equipment replacements that the city is in need of.
Bot was overall optimistic during the hearing, displaying tax rate comparisons to other cities in Wright County for the council’s viewing.
“One of the measures we use to compare ourselves to other counties is tax rates, and St. Michael is one of the lowest, especially when you look at Otsego and Monticello which have a larger tax base,” he said. “I like to think that, for the services we provide, that is a real feather in the city’s cap, including the council that leads all of this.”
Bot also reflected on this past year’s shifts, and how the council’s dynamic and priorities will persist moving forward.
“We’ve had great continuity, including with this last election, continuing to have people that are experienced [on the council],” he said. “[With] planning commissioner Tom Hamilton moving over to the council ... I just think the stability that we’ve had has been fantastic and I think our residents and our businesses appreciate that.”
Bot recognizes that some folks may be concerned about rising tax rates, and noted throughout the presentation how property evaluations play into this rate. However, while these rising property values may concern long-time residents, the trend is indicative of growth.
“Property values are increasing, which means people want to be here, and that’s a great thing,” said Bot. “Overall, I think we’ve got a great story to tell. We’re a well regarded city, as evident by the demand to be here. We’re still striving to provide highest value services at the lowest possible cost to our residents, and this budget will continue to meet those needs.”
No further action was taken following the truth-in-taxation hearing, as the budget and levy will be formally adopted at the council’s next meeting.
CREEKSIDE WEST FINAL PLAT APPROVAL
On Dec. 2, the Planning Commission held a public hearing in regards to a 33-lot subdivision that would be located west of Creekside Estates on Lincoln Drive. The commission ultimately recommended approval for the Benzinger Properties development, and put together a resolution for the council’s consideration.
According to Community Development Director Marc Weigle, this new plan has the developer planning to leave “most of the wooded areas” intact.
“Overall, it’s a better design for the city, the neighborhood, and while saving some trees,” he said.
These 33 single-family lots will be developed by the same people responsible for Prairie Meadows in Big Lake, Woodland Hills in Elk River, and Forest Hills in Otsego. Benzinger Properties also developed a 10 acre site in Rogers that is set for 20 improved single family lots.
Based on the planning and zoning meeting the week beforehand, a few amendments and conditions of the final plat should be noted. The developer will be deeding an 11.49 acre outlot to the city — located behind Central Fire Station — in lieu of a park dedication. The developer also will be revising the landscape plan to include two trees per front yard.
Lastly, since there had been expressed community concern regarding the flow of traffic, the commission confirmed that there will not be direct access to County Road 19, and all traffic will flow to Lincoln Drive.
Weigle noted that there was only one person at the Planning Commission meeting with any concerns, and that the commission suggested they adopt the PUD, preliminary and final plats for the Creekside West development.
The council ultimately moved to adopt the resolution, and thus the PUD plan and final plat.
TAMARACK LAND DEVELOPMENT BARTHEL FARM UPDATE
Back in October, the Planning Commission and Council reviewed a concept plan that was put together by Tamarack Development for a 60 acre region near County Road 19 and 30th Street. Then, again at its Dec. 2 meeting, the Planning Commission assessed the ordinance and did not recommend any changes. City staff then developed a revised park and open space analysis, ultimately to reach a density-versus-open-space compromise between all parties.
This revised plan asks for a few things, most notably an exchange of a density of 2.32 units per acre in return for 3.03 acres of open space. The analysis also asks for 3.85 acres of park land dedication, as well as a $1,487 park fee dedication for each single family lot.
Staff met with the developer on Dec. 4 and were in agreement with this plan, but Weigle wanted to bring the plan up for discussion before the council since the developer will likely submit a preliminary plat for review in January.
Tamarack Development is planning on utilizing the space for single-family homes in addition to townhomes. The developers are also in the process of establishing a plan for a public park on the property — which would include at least the required 3.85 acres put forth by the city’s above request — and is likely to include sports fields as well as a playground, parking and open space.
In looking at the plans, the council was wary in trying to better understand the implications of allowing this degree of density.
Councilmember Ryan Gleason described these preliminary plans in terms of a trade-off.
“In exchange for a density we aren’t 100% on board with, we are willing to exchange that for more acreage for a park, community amenities,” he said.
Newly-elected council member Tom Hamilton, who has worked with the Planning and Zoning Commission for the past 12 years, also was asked to give his two cents on the development.
“As I sit there and look at just three acres (of open space) being the requirement, I would have a little bit of a question if that is enough,” said Hamilton. “If that is all we are getting here, is three acres, for this density, I would probably struggle.”
“And the second thing is, we didn’t really anticipate the mixed-use concept,” he says. “So here we’ve got the single-family homes, with the townhomes, and when I look at this, it’s a fairly favorable calculator with the townhomes in it. So I do think those are two things we are going to want to sit down and look at.”
Mayor Nadine Schoen also expressed hesitation to move forward.
“I like the price point, I like the design of it, and you shouldn’t look at numbers, you should look at the design factor of it,” she said, ”[And] I like how all of that looks. But again, I’m having a hard time with the numbers that are there.”
Schoen said that, while she does understand the demand for townhomes, she would like to see a little less of this land dedicated to them in future plans.
“Anytime you’re gonna have a product like this, it’s going to be close to this size or bigger,” said Weigle, noting how this type of development may look a bit jarring on paper.
Councilmember Keith Wettschreck also brought up some of the positives of this development before the council closed out the discussion.
“We haven’t had something like this in St. Michael for quite some time, and I think it probably would be well-received by people, and I bet it would probably fill up pretty quickly,” he said. “And off the tip of my head, I don’t know what I would do to change it to something else and have it be something similar to that, so I’m pretty okay with things going forward.”
No further action was required of the council since this project is still at the concept level, so they made the decision to move on.
OTHER
Weigle announced that the STMA Breakfast Club broke ground for its new meeting space the week of Dec. 1. The club’s new “Barn” will offer more space for the group to provide high school students breakfast and Bible teachings.
The council approved of an upcoming SOAR Regional Arts event, where there will be a holiday light display at City Hall.
The council approved the promotion of reserve firefighters to paid, on-call status, and gave approval for the fire department to hire additional reserve firefighters.
